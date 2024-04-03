Wake Forest freshman Aaron Clark enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Freshman guard for Wake Forest men’s basketball Aaron Clark has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per several reports.

Clark joins a slew of other 2023-24 Wake Forest men’s basketball players who have entered the transfer portal in recent days, including starting guard Kevin “Boopie” Miller.

As a recruit from Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H., Clark was rated as a four-star recruit by rivals.com and a three-star by 247Sports. Clark committed to Wake Forest as the first official signee of the Demon Deacons’ 2023 recruiting class.

In his freshman year at Wake Forest, Clark played in seven games during the 2023-24 season. He recorded one steals, two blocks, and one assist in his first year.

Story continues below advertisement

Before committing to Wake Forest, Clark won the 2021 FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup as a member of Team USA U-19. Throughout the competition, he averaged 14.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

With other recent high-profile commits and transfers like Zach Keller and Jao Ituka also joining the transfer portal, Wake Forest will have to recuperate its bench through more recruiting during the offseason.