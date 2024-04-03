"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
'Covers the campus like the magnolias'
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

Wake Forest freshman Aaron Clark enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Clark committed to Wake Forest as a member of the 2023 recruiting class
Andrew Braun, Sports Editor
April 3, 2024
Guard+Aaron+Clark+%2813%29+played+in+just+seven+games+during+his+one+season+at+Wake+Forest.+%28Courtesy+of+Wake+Forest+Athletics%29%0A
Guard Aaron Clark (13) played in just seven games during his one season at Wake Forest. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)

Freshman guard for Wake Forest men’s basketball Aaron Clark has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per several reports. 

Clark joins a slew of other 2023-24 Wake Forest men’s basketball players who have entered the transfer portal in recent days, including starting guard Kevin “Boopie” Miller

As a recruit from Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H., Clark was rated as a four-star recruit by rivals.com and a three-star by 247Sports. Clark committed to Wake Forest as the first official signee of the Demon Deacons’ 2023 recruiting class. 

In his freshman year at Wake Forest, Clark played in seven games during the 2023-24 season. He recorded one steals, two blocks, and one assist in his first year. 

Story continues below advertisement

Before committing to Wake Forest, Clark won the 2021 FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup as a member of Team USA U-19. Throughout the competition, he averaged 14.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. 

With other recent high-profile commits and transfers like Zach Keller and Jao Ituka also joining the transfer portal, Wake Forest will have to recuperate its bench through more recruiting during the offseason.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Men's Basketball
Wake Forests Zach Keller dives for a loose ball during a win over Pitt at the Joel on February 20th.
Wake Forest forward Zach Keller enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Wake Forest’s Kevin “Boopie” Miller (0) is surrounded by teammates during the NIT first-round matchup against Appalachian State. Miller had a career-high 31 points on the night.
Breaking: Kevin “Boopie” Miller enters Transfer Portal
Jao Ituka (10) brings the ball up the floor on Dec. 14, 2022 for Wake Forest.
Jao Ituka enters transfer portal after injury-plagued stint at Wake Forest
Damari Monsanto celebrates a 3-pointer at Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium in January 2023. Monsanto averaged career highs in points per game (13.3) and 3-pointers per game (3.2) during the 2022-23 season.
Damari Monsanto enters transfer portal
Hunter Sallis and Efton Reid shake hands with the Florida Gators after an 81-72 win last November. The Gators received a bid as the 7-seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Men’s Basketball earns NIT bid, will play Appalachian State
Wake Forest assistant coaches look on in frustration as time winds down in the contest.
Photo Gallery: Wake Forest falls shy of comeback against Pitt, eliminated from ACC Tournament
More in Sports
The Demon Deacons played exceptional golf on day one, posting an impressive 564 (-2) combined over the first two rounds. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
Wake Forest Men’s Golf takes ninth place in Valspar Collegiate Invitational
Wake Forest RHP Chase Burns (29) winds up at the mound for a pitch against Dayton on Feb. 24. Burns pitched 12 strikeouts against Louisville on Friday.
Offense fires, Burns scorches as Wake Forest wins first ACC series of the season
Hunter Sallis (23) left arm is grabbed by Blake Hinson (2) during a controversial no-call in the second half.
Wake Forest falls shy of comeback against Pitt, eliminated from ACC Tournament
Wake Forest Mens Basketball defeated Notre Dame in their first game in the ACC conference tournament at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, March 13.
Photo Gallery: Wake Forest advances in ACC Tournament behind Carr’s double-double
Andrew Carr (11) kicks the ball out to the baseline. The senior forward led the Demon Deacons on the court — finishing with 12 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three blocks.
Wake Forest advances in ACC Tournament behind Carr’s double-double
Hunter Sallis (23) celebrates after a shot from beyond the arc that forces a No. 9 Duke timeout during Wake Forest’s 83-79 upset win at home on Feb 24.
2024 ACC Tournament Preview: Can the Demon Deacons redeem themselves on the road?
About the Contributor
Andrew Braun, Sports Editor
Andrew is a freshman from Wrightsville Beach, N.C. intending to major in politics and international affairs and minor in journalism. Outside of the OGB, he is a member of a capella group Innuendo and Model United Nations. In his free time, you can find him playing bass and guitar, watching only the most obscure NBA matchups and paddle surfing at the beach.
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Old Gold & Black Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *