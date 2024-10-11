No. 10 Clemson v. Wake Forest Preview

Fresh off of a much-needed, come-from-behind victory against the NC State Wolfpack, Wake Forest welcomes Goliath to Winston-Salem this weekend.

“In the NC State game, we made them earn it,” Coach Clawson said in reference to his team’s defensive improvement.

The Demon Deacons bent but didn’t break, holding three of the Wolfpack’s four first-half scoring drives to field goals. But while Wake Forest’s defense may have forced two turnovers against their rivals in Raleigh — an emphasis placed on last week’s game plan — the Demon Deacons are going to need all hands on deck against the high-powered Tigers.

The No. 10 Clemson Tigers (4-1, 3-0 ACC) are currently averaging 48.5 points per game over their last four contests and boast a 15-game win streak against the Demon Deacons. Three weeks ago, Clemson hosted NC State in Death Valley and totaled 59 points in an ultra-efficient domination.

“[Clemson] is now a football team that can run and throw the football, and they can beat you either way,” Coach Clawson said. “Those are the teams you hate playing against.”

Although Wake Forest was able to cap explosive, chunk plays against the Wolfpack — which will be paramount to their success going forward — Clemson will be the true test to their defensive coagulation.

“We fixed our problems, now we gotta keep fixing that problem,” Coach Clawson said. “We’ve just got to be the best version of ourselves.” He echoed that Wake Forest is a very capable team that simply needs to continue to execute and stick together.

The historically formidable Clemson defense is allowing an uncharacteristic 151 rushing yards per game in 2024, potentially making way for Demond Claiborne to yet again run wild. Claiborne totaled 144 yards and three scores in last week’s 34-30 victory.

“[Claiborne] saved us,” quarterback Hank Bachmeier said in reference to Claiborne’s heroic outing.



On the other end, Claiborne had this to say about Bachmeier’s struggle-filled performance: “We rallied behind him, that’s our QB.”

Wake Forest managed to muster over 30 points for the fourth time this season, but it wasn’t the prettiest 60 minutes of football for Bachmeier. The quarterback completed just 50% of his passes, tallying 4.8 yards per attempt. He also turned the ball over on back-to-back possessions.

Unlike the leadup to last weekend, the Demon Deacons now seem to be on the same page. However, it will take more than that to rally this week.

This is the closest Clemson has come in resembling their National Championship selves in quite some time. Cade Klubnik, Clemson’s five-star quarterback, will find and expose any lapses in Wake Forest’s coverage. Running back Phil Mafah will also take advantage of any laxed pursuits or tackle attempts.

“They’re a complete football team,” Clawson said. “Klubnik looks bigger, stronger and faster […]. Mafah will be one of the best running backs we will see all year.”

The assignment is quite simple: as with last week, it will be critical to keep everyone in front of the defense. Offensively, the Demon Deacons look to work in sync with each other, orchestrating an error-minimizing offense that pushes the pedal on the ground and in the air.

At the end of his press conference, Coach Dave Clawson had a message for Wake Forest students: “I’d like our student section to show up and wear black, and I’d love them to stay for all four quarters.”

Wake Forest vs. Clemson will kick off at 12:00 p.m. EST on Saturday, Oct. 12. The game will be televised on ESPN.