Football provides new look in Spring Showcase

Fans got their first taste of the new era of Wake Forest Football in the 2025 Spring Showcase, showcasing the likes of familiar faces, new transfer portal additions, and arguably the most important new piece of all new Head Football Coach Jake Dickert.

“I’m just excited to see a lot of success out there, and you can see the hard work our men have put in over the last five weeks,” Dickert said of spring practice. “I’m thankful for [my players]. I’m thankful for them accepting the change and understanding what the new Wake Forest is going to look like. I think you got a small taste of that today.”

In a new twist on the traditional “spring game” format, the teams were not made of “black uniforms” and “white uniforms,” but instead by offense and defense. While the offense could earn points in their traditional format (touchdowns, field goals, extra points, and two-point plays), the defense could earn points in non-conventional ways: three-and-outs (one point each), safeties (two), force a punt (three), a missed field goal (six), and turnovers (seven).

Throughout the scrimmage, a new-look playbook was introduced, created by Dickert and new offensive coordinator Rob Ezell. The scheme included plays expanding the field both horizontally and vertically, changing the look that many Wake Forest fans were used to. In addition, certain plays from the last regime — including those termed as the “slow mesh” by many — were left unseen.

Throughout spring practice, a quarterback battle arose, with incoming transfers Robby Ashford and Deshawn Purdie battling for the QB1 position. Both players have starting experience, as Ashford started nine games for Auburn (2022), while Purdie started six games for Charlotte last season.

“I think with both [Purdie] and [Ashford], you can see very distinct and different skill sets,” Dickert said. “I’m really formulating the offense into what fits their strengths. With [Purdie], he has a big arm. I thought he made some great throws today… and when [Ashford] takes off, who’s catching him? Don’t be surprised, even going into the season, if we start with two guys.”

For the Wake Forest defense, the mobility of both Ashford and Purdie allows versatility in the construction of the offense.

“They’ve kept us on our toes,” safety Nick Andersen said of his quarterbacks. “It’s been great because we’ve been seeing different stuff and new stuff each and every single day. From a defensive perspective, it’s been unbelievable to go against this offense.”

One of the largest featured players in the Wake Forest offense next season will be Demond Claiborne, who is returning off a season in which he earned All-ACC Third Team honors. Despite a single carry on the day, Claiborne expects to be a focal point for the team next season.

“Today, I was talking with my coach about how many series I should take, and if it was up to me, I would have played the whole game live,” Claiborne said postgame.

“Don’t worry, [Claiborne] took the day off,” Dickert added. “He’s gonna carry the ball plenty as we get going.”

The rest of the offense is revamped after a bevy of portal entries and additions following the change in coaching regime. A new-look wide receiver room features one key returner (Micah Mays Jr.), surrounded by new enrollees such as Washington State transfers Carlos Hernandez and Chris Barnes. Purdie had a pair of touchdown throws to different receivers, including a touchdown catch by Cincinnati transfer Sterling Berkhalter.

While the fresh faces did impress, some rust needed to be shaken off in the first competitive outing under Dickert.

“It was a little sloppy at times,” Dickert said. “Getting a field goal blocked in a two-step scenario, taking a sack late in the game at the 30-yard line—those are teachable moments. That’s why I love the spring showcase. Getting in pads, going in front of fans, running out of the tunnel– you learn a lot about your football team in these moments.”

While the offense showcased its skills, it turned out to be the defense that would win the day through the revamped point system. After a blocked field goal and some key takeaways, the defense, dressed in white, would win the Spring Showcase. That win came in part due to the Wake Forest secondary, a position group that suffered many injuries last season.

“I think our defense can be really successful when the spine of the defense is really good and they’re communicating—and that starts with [safety] Nick Andersen,” Dickert said. “For a guy who’s been here this long to be that focused and aggressive in the daily process—it’s awesome to see.”

Andersen also won one of Dickert’s B.E.S.T. awards given out at the end of the first quarter. Voted on by teammates, Andersen won the “Believe” award, followed by Aiden Hall (“Energy”), Claiborne and Davaughn Patterson (“Strain”) and Will Cobb (“Togetherness”).

The Demon Deacons look to start the Jake Dickert era off well on August 19th against Kennesaw State. Wake Forest’s first ACC matchup will be against in-state rival N.C. State at Allegacy Stadium on Thursday, September 11th.