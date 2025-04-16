"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

BREAKING: Mekhi Mason chooses Wake Forest MBB

Former Washington Huskies guard is the third transfer this offseason
Sean Kennedy, Sports Editor
April 16, 2025
Wake Forest earned their third commitment of the transfer portal season in Washington guard Mekhi Mason (0). (Photo courtesy of gohuskies.com)

After the loss of guards Hunter Sallis and Cameron Hildreth to graduation, Head Coach Steve Forbes hit the transfer portal to find a new featured player for his backcourt — and earned the commitment of Washington transfer guard Mekhi Mason on Wednesday afternoon.

Mason was ranked the 146th best transfer portal player, according to 247Sports rankings, and has both Power-Five experience and an accredited resume to match.

Mason averaged 9.9 points per game on 40 percent shooting from behind the three-point line last season. He is a much-needed addition after the Demon Deacons were sixth-worst among all Division 1 programs in terms of three-point percentage last season (28.5% 3PT). 

Mason also played his first two seasons at Rice, where the guard started in each of his 67 appearances for the Owls. Mason earned All-Freshman honors during the 2022-23 season. He averaged career-highs across the board the following season, with 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.

Mason joins the likes of Cooper Schweiger and Myles Colvin as the Demon Deacons’ additions this portal season.

Sean Kennedy
Sean Kennedy, Sports Editor
Sean Kennedy is a senior from Long Island, N.Y. majoring in communications with minors in film studies and journalism. On Wake Forest’s campus, he is an intramural sports referee, the president of Sports Analytics Club, and a member of Wake Radio. In his free time, Sean enjoys watching any forms of racing, listening to movie soundtracks and playing “Balatro” on his phone.