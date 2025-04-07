"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

BREAKING: Men’s Basketball lands transfer wing in Myles Colvin

Former Purdue guard is the second commitment to Forbes’ program this portal season
Sean Kennedy, Sports Editor
April 7, 2025
Myles Colvin (5) attempts a shot in the third round of the Big Ten Tournament against the Michigan Wolverines. Colvin had nine points and three rebounds in the 86-68 loss. (Photo courtesy of purduesports.com)

According to reports, Wake Forest Men’s Basketball has earned the commitment of Purdue transfer wing Myles Colvin.

Colvin spent the past two seasons at Purdue, where the wing averaged 4.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per game across two seasons and 67 games with the Boilermakers. Colvin opted to don a new shade of ‘old’ gold and black, spurning interest from the likes of Xavier, Butler, and Dayton.

Colvin scored a career-high 20 points against Ole Miss last November while with the Boilermakers, and with a six-foot-five, 205-pound frame, he expects to add to the Demon Deacons’ athleticism next season. He also brings postseason experience, having been to the NCAA Tournament the past two seasons.

The Demon Deacons sorely needed backcourt additions after the losses of Cameron Hildreth (graduation), Hunter Sallis (graduation) and Ty-Laur Johnson (transfer portal). Colvin joins a lineup of returners in Juke Harris and Tre’Von Spillers, along with incoming transfer Cooper Schweiger.

Colvin has two years of eligibility remaining.

