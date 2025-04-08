Old Gold & Black announces Student Government endorsements

The following represents the endorsements of the Old Gold & Black Executive Committee, which were conducted based on interviews with the candidates, their respective platforms and video pitches. No one in the Old Gold & Black Executive Committee is or has been involved with Student Government.

In years past, both the editorial committee and editorial board have been involved in the decision. To remain as objective as possible, we have transitioned to making an informed decision based on the vote of the Executive committee, who does not have involvement in Student Government nor covers the bulk of reporting focused on Student Government.

Below, we will list all candidates, followed by an explanation of our endorsement.

A description of their platform as described by each candidate can be found here.

Voting for Student Government Officers begins at noon on Tuesday, April 8.

Student Body President

Candidates: Salvatore Cascio, Blake Shore, Hanna Shakarov, and Amaya Williams

Old Gold & Black executive committee endorses: Amaya Williams

Selecting the most competent, qualified candidate that best embodied the spirit of Pro Humanitate in this highly competitive election was difficult. However, Amaya Williams stood out in the race.

Williams was a first-year senator, served on the Campus Life Committee for three consecutive terms, and now serves as the Co-Chair of the Campus Life Committee and as a President’s Aide. In her interview with the Old Gold & Black, Williams emphasized her experience working in several avenues of student government while advocating for her policies — which can be found in our candidate platform summaries, linked here.

Williams also served as a leader on the initiatives for Mental Health Week and the restructuring of Student Government to be more peer-focused. Through this, we are confident that Williams understands the structure and procedures of Student Government, is a capable event organizer and leads with care and compassion.

The Old Gold & Black editorial board recognizes and appreciates the respective campaigns and hard work of Salvatore Cascio, Blake Shore and Hanna Shakarov. Cascio has served in Student Government for the past three years and led with integrity, but the Executive Committee did not agree with his platform policies. Shore led a grabbing campaign but lacks the crucial experience of serving in Student Government. Shakarov has served in Student Government for two years and displayed a commitment to the student body. She also led a thorough, put-together campaign but ultimately did not have the policies and experience that the Executive Committee deemed the best fit for the role of Student Body President.

It is our belief that Williams’ extensive prior experience in Student Government and vested interest in the Wake Forest Community makes her the best candidate for Student Body President.

Speaker of the House

Candidates: Kat Dobrosky and Sophia Sanders

Old Gold & Black executive committee endorses: Sophia Sanders

The Old Gold & Black endorses Sophia Sanders as Speaker of the House.

This year was an anomaly, with two first-year students running for Speaker of the House. While the Executive Board normally takes experience in Student Government into account, the Old Gold & Black could not use this as a qualifying factor. However, based on the factor of the candidate’s platform pitch and formal interview, we found Sanders to be a compelling candidate.

Dobrosky also ran a competitive campaign and showcased her deep commitment to the student body, even within her first year. However, Sanders embodied the essence of the role and we are confident in her ability as Speaker of the House.

Treasurer

Candidates: Cole Bray and Juan Londoño

Old Gold & Black executive committee endorses: Juan Londoño

The Old Gold & Black endorses Juan Londono for the role of treasurer.

In our interview with Londoño, he highlighted his commitment to transparency in the student government budgeting process and SBAC. As both the president of the Culturality club and a voting member of the SBAC, Londoño brings a wealth of knowledge and experience for developing budgetary solutions from both sides of the process.

Londoño has proposed that the SBAC publish expenditure reports and establish a body to handle budgetary concerns raised by different organizations. We are confident that he will continue to find ways to improve the relationship between student-led organizations and student government, specifically SBAC.

While the Old Gold & Black appreciates Cole Bray’s commitment to making the student government’s available funds a resource for the student body, which he has displayed as a member of SBAC, we believe that Londoño’s extensive experience and clearly articulated policy goals prepare him best for the role of treasurer.

Secretary

Candidates: Tille Gavitt and Samantha Servin

Old Gold & Black executive committee endorses: Samantha Servin

The Old Gold & Black editorial committee endorses Samantha Servin for the role of secretary. In our interview with Servin, she highlighted the importance of being a connector, collaborator and organizer to streamline communication between Student Government and various campus organizations. She plans to create an affinity council with representatives from student affinity groups, create monthly newsletters for the student body and increase transparency from administration.

Servin has served Student Government as a senator and the co-chair of the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee. Through her leadership work, she has sought to communicate student concerns to administrators and increase communication with affinity groups on campus. Servin has upheld these commitments during her time with Student Government, and we are confident that Servin would continue this work as Secretary.

While the Editorial Board recognizes and appreciates Tille Gavitt’s passion for people, which was expressed during her interview, we believe Servin’s three years of experience in Student Government best prepare her for the role of secretary.

For these reasons, the Old Gold & Black Editorial Committee endorses Samantha Servin for secretary.