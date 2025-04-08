When did fighting cancer become controversial?

In 1989, when my grandmother passed away from cancer, our family did not have answers as to how or why. She had simply been “sick” and unable to recover. By the time my Aunt Gail was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2004, the world had progressed into explanations — my maternal family carries the BRCA-2 gene mutation, markedly increasing their risk of developing cancer. Knowing this crucial information about our genealogy, my mom and her siblings tested for the mutation to safeguard against a diagnosis.

Although we lost my Aunt two years later, the ongoing research into BRCA-2 and its treatment continues to help my family stay healthy. Hoping to aid these efforts, my extended family has volunteered for the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation my whole life, raising vital funds for oncology research.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States. Most people have encountered a cancer diagnosis at some point in their life, whether for themselves, a family member/loved one or a coworker/mutual friend. However, not everyone knows how vital the role scientific research plays in advancing cancer prevention and treatment. The United States’ cancer death rate has declined by 33 percent since 1991, meaning approximately 3.8 million deaths were averted. This statistic is a direct result of years of oncology research dedicated to discovering the leading causes of cancer, improving screening for early detection and revolutionizing treatment options for cancer patients.

These strides in the fight against cancer have been made possible by consistent awareness and fundraising efforts — a topic close to the heart of Wake Forest’s values. Embracing our Pro Humanitate motto, the Wake Forest community raises money for the Brian Piccolo Cancer Research Fund at campus events throughout the school year, most notably Hit the Bricks and Wake N’ Shake.

Story continues below advertisement

Students work tirelessly to raise proceeds for cancer treatment and research at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist’s Comprehensive Cancer Center, and their efforts do not go unappreciated — the Wake Forest community has raised over $6.5 million for the Brian Piccolo Cancer Research Fund since its inception.

People of all different backgrounds, political views and life experiences are impacted by cancer every day. Normally, fighting cancer is a non-negotiable, uncontroversial cause to support. Yet, the new administration under President Donald Trump has made significant changes to this status quo.

Shortly after Inauguration Day, Trump froze funding at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), whose budget is primarily awarded through competitive grants to researchers at universities, medical schools and other research institutions across the country. Trump’s administration also made severe budget cuts to the Department of Defense (DOD) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has cut thousands of jobs at national health agencies.

These initiatives directly slow the progress of cancer research, result in cancelled clinical trials and lead to the firing of oncology scientists.

“Currently, the NIH Funding has been cut by $280 billion, which includes cancer and other diseases,” said Robin Cohen, CEO of Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation. “Ovarian cancer funding at the DOD has been cut from $45 million to $15 million. Some cancers, such as pancreatic, have lost all of their DOD funding.”

Although they do not receive federal funding, Sandy Rollman has still felt the impact of these changes. The non-profit organization had to shut down one of their primary fundraising events, their Sandy Sprint 5K in Hollywood, Fla., due to a medical sponsor having to pull funding in the midst of such uncertainty. Other nonprofits, which more directly rely on government aid, have had to close their doors.

When asked how the current policies enacted by the Trump administration will impact the future of cancer research, Robin outlined a difficult road ahead.

“If things stay as they are, this will set us back 20 years,” she explained. “I also worry about the future of science. Who will be the next generation of scientists? Who will go into science the way things are now? There will also be less treatments for patients. Cancer will not wait. We’ve made so much progress with regards to treatment that will be stalled.”

The Wake Forest community is not exempt from these recent changes. Ruben Mesa is the president and executive director of the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Comprehensive Cancer Center, the institution that benefits from campus events like Wake N’ Shake. Mesa described a period of “significant concern” for biomedical research. With increased uncertainty and stress in a sector that has always seen consistent support from the government, cancer research progress can easily lose momentum.

“ People of all different backgrounds, political views and life experiences are impacted by cancer every day. — Edy MacKenzine Some examples of possible impacts Mesa outlined include a delayed hiring process for research personnel, uncertainties in grant review and cancelled clinical trials.

He also mentioned how the specific targeting of research labeled around Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) can cause increased social disparities in cancer treatment, setting back important societal progress.

“The mission against cancer is clearly bipartisan,” stated Mesa.

Cancer affects everyone — it is a national concern. Wake Forest students of all political viewpoints run laps at Hit the Bricks, dance at Wake N’ Shake and believe in the impact of their efforts on helping those diagnosed with cancer live longer lives. In the face of such drastic change under the current Trump administration, I ask my fellow students to stay informed. Do not shy away from reading the news or researching political topics. These policies are directly impacting issues we care about, delaying progress made over decades. Cancer is not controversial. Cancer is not a partisan issue. In the spirit of Pro Humanitate, I implore you to pay attention to these developments and fight for the causes important to you and our school.