Breaking: Kevin “Boopie” Miller enters Transfer Portal

Redshirt junior guard spent one season in Winston-Salem
Sean Kennedy, Sports Editor
March 28, 2024
Wake+Forest%E2%80%99s+Kevin+%E2%80%9CBoopie%E2%80%9D+Miller+%280%29+is+surrounded+by+teammates+during+the+NIT+first-round+matchup+against+Appalachian+State.+Miller+had+a+career-high+31+points+on+the+night.
Isabella Parolini
Wake Forest’s Kevin “Boopie” Miller (0) is surrounded by teammates during the NIT first-round matchup against Appalachian State. Miller had a career-high 31 points on the night.

Wake Forest guard Kevin “Boopie” Miller has entered the transfer portal, according to reports. Demon Deacon Digest and 247Sports initially reported the story.

Miller came to Wake Forest as a redshirt sophomore via Central Michigan. Miller started all but two games for the Chippewas in the 2021-22 season, however, the guard suffered a broken foot the following season. Despite playing (and starting) four games into the campaign, Miller sat out the remainder of the Chippewas’ 2022-23 season and entered the transfer portal last March.

After committing to Wake Forest during the 2023 transfer period, Miller became a mainstay in the Demon Deacons’ 2023-24 lineup, starting all 35 games at the point guard position. Over the course of the season, Miller posted per-game averages of 15.6 points. 3.5 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals. He shot 49.6% from the field throughout the season and 36.9% from behind-the-arc.

Miller notched a career-high 31 points during this year’s NIT first-round win against the Appalachian State Mountaineers. The guard also notched single-game career highs in rebounds (8, at Florida State) and steals (4, ACCT vs. Pitt) during his single season in a Demon Deacon uniform. Miller scored his 1,000th career point during an NIT loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Miller enters the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

About the Contributor
Sean Kennedy, Sports Editor
Sean is a junior from Long Island, NY majoring in communication and minoring in journalism and film studies. Outside of the OGB, he is the president of the Sports Analytics Club and a member of Wake Radio. In his free time, you can find him following all levels of professional sports and supporting his favorite teams — the Celtics, Jets, Yankees and Islanders.
