The case for romanticizing Valentine’s Day

I always believed, on a fundamental level, that Valentine’s Day was a gimmick invented by card companies to line their pockets with the money of hopeless romantics. Besides it being a capitalistic holiday and ultimately making people feel either pressured to meet the expectations of their partner or depressingly single — it always felt like an inferior holiday.

But as I’ve spent yet another winter trying to persevere through my “winter blues” brought on by the unfortunate combination of dismal weather and limited sunlight, I’ve discovered a new approach that has been far more effective than sleeping 12 hours a day in my twin XL bed and rewatching “Bojack Horseman.”

Romanticizing the winter months has drastically improved my wellbeing, and it could do the same for you.

The idea of romanticizing is to “deal with or describe in an idealized or unrealistic fashion; make something seem better or more appealing than it really is.”

The weather isn’t frigid and rainy; it’s chicken-noodle-soup weather. It isn’t too cold to go for a walk; it’s a perfect chance to wear my new scarf. What was once cold is now cozy. Winter is for baking warm desserts, watching wholesome movies and spending time with people you care about. It’s a chance to allow ourselves to slow down.

Ultimately, romanticizing is about a conscious, positive change in perspective.

It isn’t an accident that most major holidays fall in the same span of the coldest, darkest months of the year. Even Christmas (which celebrates the day Jesus Christ was born) was just thrown onto Dec. 25 despite evidence suggesting that he was actually born in spring or summertime.

We strategically jam all of these holidays together, so we have something to look forward to, and subsequently we collectively trick ourselves into forgetting how difficult this time of the year can be — I mean who likes February?

From a girl who lives for summer and constantly daydreams about the magical day when I’m tan again, I want to suggest something possibly insane. Maybe this year we should allow ourselves to fall for the Valentine’s Day gimmick?

There are countless reasons why it’s a ridiculous holiday and pales in comparison to more fun and inclusive holidays, but at the same time what else are we going to do on a random Wednesday in February?

We might as well celebrate.

We have the opportunity to make a random weekday into a festive celebration whether it’s with a partner, friends or family. Once you dig through all the heart-shaped candy, corny and overpriced cards, lack of restaurant reservations, bad rom-coms, a million lingerie ads and every other valid reason for despising this artificially crafted holiday… it is all rooted in love!

Maybe Valentine’s Day would be more enjoyable if we reject every aspect of it that many of us hate and feel obligated to do — instead, just tell the people you love that you appreciate them. Rather than a fancy restaurant, maybe you just pick up take-out or cook at home. Instead of being a cynic and protesting the holiday, text your mom that you love her. Or you could take this day to express some self-love by treating yourself to an overpriced latte, getting a manicure or taking some time to do an activity that you really enjoy.

Love comes in many forms; mine happens to be raspberry matcha and long walks in the Reynolda Gardens listening to Phoebe Bridgers.

Our problem isn’t with Valentine’s Day itself but rather how we’ve come to perceive it.

Life is too short to spend so much of it counting down till the better, warmer days. We’re wasting precious time that we could be enjoying with people that we love. It’s easy to find the faults in things, but it is so much better to romanticize the little things and find enjoyment in the little things that may seem silly, like Valentine’s Day.

I encourage everyone to romanticize Valentine’s Day, even if you decide to leave out all romance this holiday.