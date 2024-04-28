Muslim Student Association members share appreciation

The multi-national student union fosters Islamic community on campus
Anita Dongieux and Natasha Hiesenberg
April 28, 2024
Members of the Wake Forest community line up to receive food at the annual Fast-A-Thon, an event held by the Muslim Student Association in celebration of the holiday of Ramadan.
Members of the Wake Forest community line up to receive food at the annual Fast-A-Thon, an event held by the Muslim Student Association in celebration of the holiday of Ramadan.
Rocio Polanco

Since its founding at Wake Forest in 2011, the Muslim Student Association (MSA) has created a sense of belonging for Muslim students on Wake Forest’s campus. 

“The Wake Forest Muslim Student Association fosters a safe and inclusive space for Muslims on campus, promotes a sense of belonging by serving the Wake Forest and Winston-Salem communities, and provides opportunities for intellectual discussions regarding Islam,” senior President Hazik Azam said. 

The MSA is a multi-national student union, spreading across the United States and Canada. The religious organization is dedicated to the establishment of Islamic societies on college campuses, as well as maintaining a sense of Islamic community in the academic world. 

The MSA was created in 1963, with the intent of serving millions of Muslim students throughout their academic years. From its inception at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, the MSA has made its way onto several college campuses. 

Story continues below advertisement

There is a dedicated lounge on Wake Forest’s campus for the MSA, located within Collins Residence Hall. This lounge includes a prayer space where students are free and encouraged to engage with their Muslim identities. 

On top of this, there are several events hosted by the MSA. These include weekly Friday prayer, biweekly hangouts and group outings to bowling or cookouts. Other activities the MSA puts on are providing food and community during Ramadan — the Islamic month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community. In observance of this holiday, the MSA demonstrates Iftar (breaking one’s fast) and Suhoor (starting one’s fast) as well as incorporating interfaith collaboration events in their monthly activities. 

Khansa Ahmed, class of 2026, began her involvement with the MSA before even attending Wake Forest. 

“I toured the campus back in March of 2022, the semester before I became an official student, and saw a flier about Muslim Awareness Week,” Ahmed recalled. 

I feel like we’re very good at supporting our community when it comes to difficult times, especially with everything going on right now with Israel and Palestine. I feel like we did a good job of providing a safe space for our community members.

— Alizeh Chamadia, Class of 2026

After seeing the flier on campus, Ahmed decided to attend the open Jummah event — an afternoon Friday prayer — and has since been a dedicated member of the community. 

“MSA, our chaplain and the students within the organization really shaped my experience at Wake [Forest], helping me adjust to the campus and college life,” Ahmed said.

One of many things Ahmed values about the MSA is how welcoming and kind all of the members are. 

“They really encouraged me to be myself and helped me through some tough times,” Ahmed said. “I’ve made lifelong friends within the MSA and gained many opportunities from just being associated with them.” 

Alizeh Chamadia, a sophomore and secretary of the MSA, also joined MSA when she was a freshman. Since then, MSA has been integral to her fostering a college community where she felt represented. She echoed Ahmed’s sentiment.

“I feel like we’re very good at supporting our community when it comes to difficult times, especially with everything going on right now with Israel and Palestine,” Chamadia said. “I feel like we did a good job of providing a safe space for our community members.”

It is essentially a home away from home for me.

— Khansa Ahmed, Class of 2026

Through her growing love and appreciation for the MSA, Ahmed chose to run for an executive position on the board at the end of her freshman year. As a sophomore, Ahmed is the chair of diversity and inclusion. 

In this position, Ahmed works to help students feel as she felt when she first joined the community. “I want others to feel welcomed, seen, heard and safe,” she said. 

A vital part of Ahmed’s role is connecting with students: asking for feedback on coordinated events and understanding what events others would like to see in the future. 

“I heavily encourage students to speak their minds, provide feedback and attend open executive meetings,” Ahmed said. Through this engagement, Ahmed is able to serve as an advocate for these students, showcasing their thoughts and values during executive and Wake Forest administrative meetings. 

As well as engaging with fellow students, Ahmed connects with other organizations across campus to create events for everyone to enjoy. “My favorite event that I came up with this year was the ‘make your own hijab workshop,’ where I collaborated with the Waker Space to spread awareness about the hijab,” she said.

I always love the festival which we had, I think around last week. It’s usually near the end of Ramadan, and our community comes together — but it’s not closed off. It’s open to members of the Wake Forest community in general. And so that’s always nice to see.

— Alizeh Chamadia, Class of 2026

One of the most important takeaways Ahmed shared is that the MSA is not only a community for Muslim students, but for everyone. Ahmed shares that many of her non-Muslim friends will attend the MSA’s events and even help provide feedback for further collaborations and activities. 

“Everyone is welcome to the MSA, and we really appreciate and love having students come to our events,” she said. 

Chamadia agreed.

“I always love the festival which we had, I think around last week,” Chamadia said. “It’s usually near the end of Ramadan, and our community comes together — but it’s not closed off. It’s open to members of the Wake Forest community in general. And so that’s always nice to see.” 

She continued. “I love when I hear about non-Muslims also fasting with their Muslim friends. I think that’s just incredible to see the support that even non-Muslims on campus show to our community.”

Muslim or not, members of the MSA reinforced, the organization provides a space for students to be seen and heard. 

“It is essentially a home away from home for me,” said Ahmed.  

The Wake Forest Muslim Student Association can be found on Instagram @wfu_msa and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/wfumsa.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Club Feature
The Three to Four Ounces office is located in Benson University Center on the fifth floor. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the literary magazine did not publish a print edition. A new generation of editorial board members considered the publication’s past to revamp its content for new audiences.
Three to Four Ounces finds inspiration in its history
Members of the archery club practice at Waterfall Field near Reynolda Village.
Keeping a bullseye on Archery Club
Members of YoungLife pose at their Club meeting.
Students find community in Forsyth County Young Life
Members of the club sip tea at High Climate Tea, a teahouse in Asheville, on Nov. 6. They also visited Dobra Tea, a nearby teahouse in the same city.
Meet the World Tea Association
Students at last year’s Puppies on the Quad event came out to help raise funds for the Yadkin County Animal Shelter and relieve stress.
Woof Forest brings joy to dogs and students alike
Deacs Decide encourages students to vote in elections and provides nonpartisan information on voting.
Deacs Decide gears up for the midterms
More in Features
Trekking along a hiking trail for 12 miles, it felt as if I was walking alongside the edge of the world itself. (Courtesy of Alyssa Soltren)
London through the eyes of Tolkien
It was with this in mind that I decided to forgo a restful week away from “Work Forest” in favor of embarking upon a physically arduous backpacking trip led by Outdoor Pursuits along the Georgia coast this spring break.
Island time in Georgia
Guests at the Magnolia Room in Reynolda Hall during the ROTC Ball on March 1.
ROTC: challenge and camaraderie
Seniors Emily Oh, Jamie Wander and Owen Ghaphery (left to right) pose for a photo together. They are this years student directors for the annual Wake n Shake event.
Wake ‘n’ Shake executive board expresses gratitude
Stacie Petter, professor of management information systems at the Wake Forest School of Business, posed next to her computers in her office. Petter and her team received $1 million in funding from the National Science Foundation.
Stacie Petter receives $1 million in funding from the National Science Foundation
Oscar Bray, a senior at Wake Forest majoring in history and minoring in East Asian studies and creative writing, poses for a photo. Bray will spend the next two years in Beijing as a Yenching Scholar.
Deacon Profile: Oscar Bray
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Old Gold & Black Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *