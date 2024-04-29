The Magnolia: Spring 2024

For its fifth edition, The Magnolia explores the music community at Wake Forest and in the broader Winston-Salem area
The Magnolia Staff
April 29, 2024
Audrey Howley
The+Magnolias+co-Executive+Editors+Maryam+Khanum+and+Cooper+Sullivan+pose+for+a+photo.
The Magnolia’s co-Executive Editors Maryam Khanum and Cooper Sullivan pose for a photo. (Evan Harris)
Letter from the executive editors
Byline photo of Maryam Khanum
Byline photo of Cooper Sullivan
Maryam Khanum and Cooper Sullivan

Every time there’s a lull in the conversation, Maryam rushes to fill it. It doesn’t matter what we were talking about earlier or what we are currently doing, without fail, the same prompt comes up.

“Okay, guys. Top three artists.”

Cooper’s response is usually between a loud groan and a snarky laugh, if not both, just because of the frequency at which we all hear this question. Over time, it has become a bit of a joke.

But it shouldn’t be. However cheesy the icebreaker may seem, the question comes from a place of genuine interest and care.

Stop us if you have heard this before, but music is the universal language and the ultimate connector. Your tastes might differ from your peers, strangers or even friends and family, but almost everyone you know listens to music.

Maryam’s exercise is not just a peek into someone’s Spotify for the past week, but it is an exploration of who they are, what they care about and how they feel. It’s not just a surface-level question, but a true attempt to understand one another.

When it comes to music, people tend to underestimate Winston-Salem. We hear Wake Forest students complain about having to drive to Charlotte or Raleigh to see an artist they care about, how there is no music culture in the city or how campus homogenizes any creative outlets.

This couldn’t be further from the truth.

The artists who live here and the melodies they share with the community deserve to be heard and recognized. Whether it’s at a Trade Street brewery, at The Ramkat or in the bins of a used-record shop, Winston-Salem is full of people who want to keep the music playing.

As you read this edition of The Magnolia, you will realize the City of Arts & Innovation has earned its name fair and square. Music is deeply embedded in the city’s history and culture. We hope you will look past the surface level, and understand what music means to Wake Forest, what it means to Winston-Salem and what it means to all of us.

Read the stories here:
Mankaprr Conteh and her dog, Dolph. (Courtesy of Mankaprr Conteh)
On The Record: Mankaprr Conteh
Rachel Gauthier (left) and Paul Garber (right) in WAKE Radios studio.
The Deaconlight Shining
Malachi Woodard performs at Wakeville Arts Festival.
On-Campus Music: Malachi Woodard
Cora Roach (left) attends a Musical Empowerment flute lesson taught by Alyssa Zaepfel (right).
A Musical Mentorship
Wake Forest alumnus Alexander Lloyd Blake (10) recieved a Grammy for Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album in in 2024. (Courtesy of Alexander Lloyd Blake)
In Harmony
Members of the Salem Assassins (left to right: Dimarvin Puerto, Jada Douthit, El Awkward, Cameron French, Kobe Mccullough) stand in front of the 9th Wonder mural on 6th and Trade Streets.
Salem Assassins
A little Chinatown of music with its Chinese translation below it.
A Little Chinatown of Music
Ella Klein stands in front of the last remnants of the Garage, which is now the ARTC Theatre. (Courtesy of Sidney White)
Notes of Home: Navigating Nostalgia and Identity in Winston-Salem
Gigging Floundermen at Ziggys (Left to right: John French, Chuck Dale Smith, Ed Bumgardner, Sam Moss, Mitch Easter) (Courtesy of Ed Bumgardner)
Songs of Winston-Salem
Ashley Virginia plays her guitar in a field.
A Q&A with Ashley Virginia
See the Printed Edition

Read the virtual print edition on the Old Gold & Black’s Issuu account, or pick up a copy at newsstands around campus!

Multimedia
Fifth Son Couch Concert // Credit: Cooper Sullivan
Interview with Johnathon Hodges, Owner of Underdog Records // Credit: Cooper Sullivan
Leave a Comment
