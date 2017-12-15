Local Animal Shelter Deserves Holiday Donations

With the holiday season approaching, numerous people are contributing with donations to charities. There are several worthy big name charities, but this year, consider donating to an organization right here in Winston-Salem.

Forsyth Humane Society (FHS) is the largest not profit in the Triad, and it’s located just 10 minutes from campus on Country Club Road. A no-kill animal shelter, FHS is committed to the wellbeing of animals — from adoptions to affordable neuter/spay services. Those who have pets at home will likely confirm that animals provide the unconditional love and goodness that the holidays represent.

This year, Forsyth Humane Society has made it easy to donate through their Amazon Wish List, where you can select and purchase an item of your choice that the shelter needs and have it sent directly to them. The list ensures that FHS receives quality products that we would give to our own animals, and the wide range of prices ensure that even broke college students can afford to contribute something.

There are also opportunities to give through direct monetary donations. Just give Forsyth Humane Society a call or visit their website to find the best option for you.

Giving is an important part of the holiday season, but it’s also something to consider throughout the year. Animals will still need homes after Dec. 25, and FHS will still need help to do this. Monetary donations are one way to contribute, but FHS also provides volunteer opportunities.

For those who live off-campus, consider fostering a cat or dog through FHS. Fostering is a great way to fulfill your cuddle needs while simultaneously getting the animal out of the shelter and giving him or her valuable socializing skills. FHS’s foster form allows you to choose the type of animal you would like, the number and the energy level. Who knows? You may even become a “foster fail” who decides to adopt your temporary pal.

If you’re interested in volunteering at FHS, they offer opportunities for those over 16 with a minimum of a two hour monthly commitment and a two hour required training. The low commitment minimum allows you to decide how much time you can contribute, and you get to help animals in the process.

Lastly, if you’re looking to adopt a pet, be sure to check out no-kill shelters like FHS before looking at breeders or pet shops. Rescue animals are just as loving, cute and healthy as any pet you may purchase elsewhere. Animals from FHS already come spayed or neutered, plus they need you as much as you’ll come to need them.