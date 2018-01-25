How To Plan a Super Bowl Watch Party

With the teams set and the Super Bowl less than two weeks away, many around the country begin planning their watch parties for the big game. Although the Super Bowl carries the weight of being a pseudo- national holiday in many parts of the country, the event is usually celebrated with less fanfare at Wake Forest. One reason may be that the game is always on a Sunday night, making it di cult for students to watch while catching up on homework for Monday and Tuesday classes. But just think, if your professors were watching the game, how much would they care if you skipped your readings

for one day? I say that we should make Super Bowl watch parties a thing at Wake Forest. To that end, here is

a short guide on where to go, how to watch and what to eat during the Super Bowl.

Where to Watch:

As far as locations for watching the game are concerned, there are three general choices: you can watch it in your dorm, in a common gathering area on campus or at a local bar or restaurant that has televisions. e last option is fun for getting together with a couple friends and also hanging around complete strangers for the game. But it does not make a Super Bowl watch party. Another option is to get together in a common area, such as hall lounge, to put the game on one of the at-screen televisions. I like this option for the abundance of seating around the television and for its communal atmosphere. Some added responsibilities come with this option, however, which include staking out spots on the couches early and protecting your food from uninvited food vultures who stalk hall lounges for boxes of pizza left unattended. For me, I like to watch games in the comfort of my own suite, so I elect this option for your Super Bowl watch party. Some of the bene ts are that you don’t have to leave your own bed and you can keep strangers from eating your food. So, if you don’t mind cleaning up your place a little bit, consider having a Super Bowl watch party in your dorm, and always be mindful of your building’s quiet hours, etc. etc.