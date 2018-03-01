How To Navigate the New 336 Market

Along with the opening of the new and improved 336 Market, formerly known as the POD, in Benson this semester came an almost overwhelming amount of new, oftentimes expensive snacks. Investing your Deacon Dollars in an unknown food item can be daunting, so here is a well-tested list of the most worthy, reliable 336 Market snacks.

1. Justin’s Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

Probably the most worthy item in this compilation is Justin’s PB Cups. For those who have an affliction for chocolate, there is no better purchase than these $2.29 dark chocolate cups. Coming in two different sizes, a two-pack and a multi-count, individually sealed bag, they can serve as a quick dessert or reliable study snack in your room.

“They have a rich, textured peanut butter inside delicious chocolate. You can’t beat them,” said freshman Ruby Klein.

2. Rhythm Superfoods Kale Chips

For those who have an inclination towards salty, crunchy snacks, Rhythm Superfood kale chips are the perfect purchase for you. Although these $4.89 faux chips can often be soggy or unflavorful, this brand has found a successful formula to create a crispy, addictive product. With the simple flavor of sea salt, these chips are suited for all tastebuds.

On top of this, the serving size is extremely generous. When eating potato chips or other crackers, you can only indulge in a small amount. After finishing a package of kale chips, however, you feel fully satisfied.

3. Bai: Antioxidant Infusion

For those with an inclination for sodas and other sweetened beverages, Bai Juices are a tasty substitute. Infused with antioxidants, flavors include blueberry, clementine, dragonfruit and more. The antioxidants are sourced from coffeefruit, the drink is filled with Vitamin C and is sweetened naturaly.

With no artificial flavors and only one gram of added sugar, the product is legitimately better for you than most juices and sodas. In comparison with $10 pressed juices, a bottle of Bai is the way to go.

4. Sabra’s Hummus and Pretzel Chips

Sabra’s hummus and pretzel duo, although well-known, is one of the best purchases you can make at 336 Market. Less expensive than most products, valued at $3.69, it also has more nutritional value than many snacks.

The only downside of this product is the ratio between hummus and pretzels, as there are never enough chips for the amount of spread provided. If you are looking to feel satiated between meals, pick up this product and get dipping.

Barnana Peanut Butter Balls

Marked by the slogan of “The Super Potassium Snack,” $5.69 Barnana Organic Chewy Peanut Butter Banana Bites deliver on taste without a myriad of fillers and extra sugar. The only ingredients include organic peanut butter, bananas and salt, making it a great choice for those attempting to be healthier.

Easily confused with banana chips, these balls have a chewy banana center covered in melt-in-your-mouth peanut butter. Although the serving size in one container is six balls, the flavor is so rich that those pieces easily satisfy any craving.

Buddha Bowl Popcorn

Much like the previously-mentioned kale chips, the Budda Bowl Himalayan Pink Salt and Coconut Oil Popcorn is perfect for individuals with a constant craving for a crunch. Made with the minimal ingredients listed in the name, the extremely large $4.39 bag is a staple snack for any dorm room.

Whether you munch on it during a Netflix session, between classes or after a night out, it is comparable, if not better, than the fire alarm-inducing microwave popcorn.