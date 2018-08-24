It Is Important To Build Relationships With Professors

Going to college is scary, and Wake Forest is no exception.

Being a new student, not knowing how to handle the overwhelming course load and making new friends is daunting — we’ve all been in your shoes.

One thing that Wake Forest does well is having an engaging and amazing faculty. Getting to know your professors and visiting their office hours will drastically help you succeed and can be fun. Wake Forest professors are often passionate about what they teach, so getting to talk to them is a really cool opportunity — they all have interesting stories and backgrounds.

Most professors have regular office hours, but if they don’t, don’t be afraid to set up an appointment — your professors will appreciate the effort.

One of the best things about Wake Forest is that your professors actually know who you are. Since the class sizes are small, almost all of your professors will know your name and get to know a little bit about you. This also means that professors notice when you’re late or miss class on a regular basis, so arrive on time and don’t miss too many classes.

However, if you are sick or need to miss a class for another reason, professors are understanding. However, do not take advantage of this — professors want to be helpful, but it is important that you are respectful of them and their time.

One of the best ways to show your professors you are committed to the class and are serious about it is to show up on time, especially the first day.

The next thing is to be engaged in class and participate. Participating shows the professor that you are paying attention and are attempting to learn the material and is also helpful in actually learning what you need to know. Participation is often important in your grades. Participation grades are real so speak up and stay off of your phone.

While most professors can be casual, communication is key. When emailing professors, don’t write it as a text; handle it more formally and professionally. It is better to sound polite than rude.

The last piece of advice I have is to show your professors that you care about what you are learning and want to be there. It may not be what you want to study down the road, but those classes can still be intere=sting.

It is important to foster relationships with your professors not just to get a better grade, but for the future. Your professors are the ones you go to for letters of recommendation, advice on graduate school and even for job connections.

If you’re respectful of your professor’s time and put in effort, you’re doing what you need to do to succeed at Wake Forest.