Gunfire reported at Forsyth Tech: Live updates

4:36 p.m. – President Susan Wente’s statement

Wake Forest President Susan Wente provided the following statement to the Old Gold & Black:

“When something like this happens, all of us who attend and work at colleges and universities are affected,” President Susan R. Wente said. “That is particularly true when an incident occurs in Winston-Salem. Our Wake Forest Police Department, Emergency Management and University Response teams are in contact with local law enforcement and emergency responders during situations like this in real time to determine any needed actions on our campuses. They also conduct ongoing training and development to prepare for emergencies and serve as critical community partners in the city when situations occur. I know I speak for all members of our Wake Forest community in sharing our support and solidarity with the students, faculty, and staff of Forsyth Tech.”

4:05 p.m. – One victim undergoing treatment, event was not an “active shooter” situation police say at press conference

During a 3 p.m. press conference, Capt. Shelley Lovejoy of the Winston-Salem Police Department reported that one victim has been transported to a local facility to be treated for a gunshot wound that is not life threatening.

“I can confirm that it was not an active shooter situation,” Shelley said at the press conference. “We did identify one victim that was transported to a local facility for treatment for a non-life threatening injury.”

1:43 p.m. – Investigation ongoing, but those at Forsyth Tech can go home

An investigation is still ongoing but law enforcement is releasing students, faculty, staff and visitors from the main campus, according to a 1:24 p.m. tweet by Forsyth Tech. The tweet also says campus is closed and classes are canceled for the remainder of the week.

12:24 p.m. – No threats to campus, says Winston-Salem PD

The Winston-Salem Police Department confirmed on Twitter that there are no other threats to schools in the area after the department received a report of shots fired at Forsyth Technical Community College a little after 10 a.m.

WSPD confirmed on Twitter at 11:48 a.m. that there is no longer an active shooter on campus. A shelter-in-place lockdown is in effect at Forsyth Tech, law enforcement is on site and an investigation is still ongoing, according to the Forsyth Tech campus alert system.

According to WXII, the reported shots were fired at the Strickland Center, a main building on campus located on Silas Creek Parkway, about seven miles from the Wake Forest Reynolda Campus. Winston-Salem Police have yet to apprehend two male suspects, according to reporting by WXII.

Wake Forest Campus Police are positioned at the entrances to the Reynolda Campus “out of an abundance of caution and remain in close contact with WSPD,” according to a Wake Alert sent at 11:46 a.m. University Police have increased security on campus and at Wake Downtown. At the time of publication, Wake Forest Campus Police confirmed that officers are still posted at entrances to campus.

According to WFMY, high school students from Winston Salem-Forsyth County Schools (WSFCS) were attending an event on the main campus and all are accounted for. The nearby Early and Middle College at Forsyth Tech, which are part of WSFCS, are also sheltering in place.

If you have any information that might be helpful in this investigation, contact the University Police at 336-758-5591.

This is a developing story. The Old Gold & Black will provide updates as they become available.