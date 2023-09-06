‘Long Live’ Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Anyone who possesses any interest in music, or has a TikTok account, probably experienced “The Eras Tour” taking over their lives this summer.

Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” gained attention when the singer-songwriter announced she was going on tour on Nov. 1, 2022. On her Instagram, Swift announced that her tour was going to be “a journey through the musical eras of [her] career (past and present!).” Immediately fans took to social media, particularly TikTok, to share their predictions about the tour. Some fans even acted out how they believed Swift would enter onstage. Swift shocked fans when she arose from the stage while giant flowing fabrics opened to reveal her custom Versace outfit and bedazzled boots.

Following her first set of tour dates in Glendale, Ariz., fans could find complete videos and live streams on all social media platforms of the show. The tour took over the internet and built even more hype for fans waiting for their time to attend. Swift even had to add more tour dates to almost every location after the popular ticket purchasing website TicketMaster crashed as a result of millions of fans attempting to purchase tickets for shows. For fans lucky enough to snag tickets, Swift put on the performance of a lifetime.

The singer would typically perform for three nights in a row, with a three-and-a-half-hour performance each night. As a result of high ticket demand, many fans did not have the opportunity to go. Fans demonstrated their dedication to Swift by tailgating in stadium parking lots during the concert.

Those inside got to see her perform the highlights of her 10-album discography, placing extra emphasis on her last four albums that she had not yet toured because of the pandemic. In addition to the consistent setlist throughout each of the tour dates and locations, Swift also included an acoustic section that Swiftie’s labeled “The Surprise Songs” where she played two songs from anywhere in her catalog.

Due to Swift’s impressive and dedicated fan base, it was no surprise that going to the tour became the event of every Swiftie’s — and every moderate Swift fan’s — year. Swifties spent months crafting their Eras Tour costume. A fan on TikTok hand sewed and bedazzled a bodysuit that replicated Swift’s opening number ensemble.

In addition to outfit preparation, Swift tasked her fans with making something else for the concert. In her song “You’re on Your Own Kid,” Swift urged her listeners to “make the friendship bracelets / take the moment and taste it.” So that’s what the Swifties did. They made countless beaded bracelets that included anything from song lyrics to song title abbreviations to inside jokes that only Swifties would understand. Young girls would trade bracelets with teenagers. Fans would trade bracelets with famous celebrities sitting in the reserved sections on the floor. With this, Swift facilitated a beautiful community at each one of her Eras Tour dates.

The impact of Swift’s Eras Tour is even bigger than bracelets. In June, the market research firm QuestionPro estimated in June the tour would add $5 billion to the worldwide economy, according to CBS News — this was before new tour dates were even announced.

The late Barbara Walters once said “Taylor Swift is the music industry.” I believe that with the Eras Tour, Swift solidified her impact on the music industry and the world.