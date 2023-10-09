Teezo Touchdown’s newest project as eccentric as him

Unless you’re Teezo Touchdown’s stylist, it is impossible to nail him down.

The Beaumont, Texas-native’s music is not the most genre-bending or sonically pioneering by any means, but it feels like a disservice to label his sound as commonplace. From his breakout hits “SUCKA!” and “Strong Friend” to his features on Travis Scott’s “MODERN JAM” and Lil Yachty’s “the ride-”, Teezo Touchdown has shown his ability to not just gel with different artists and sounds, but to elevate the song, supercede his fellow musicians and then move on seamlessly to the next project.

Teezo Touchdown’s official debut album “How Do You Sleep At Night?” is just the latest example of this musical chameleon’s masterclass. The 13-track, 39-minute project jumps from affirmational punk vocals with bruising heavy rock chords to smooth R&B runs and hypnotic 70s basslines with an ease that shouldn’t work. It’s not seamless — each switch is jarring and disruptive — but just like his other works, Teezo Touchdown makes it all come together.

“OK” — the album’s opening track — is a fitting introduction to Teezo Touchdown’s general attitude. References to fun and goofy movies like recent summer blockbuster “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” or cult-classic “American Pie” over heavy metal power chords mask Teezo Touchdown’s wrestling with whether to conform or to self-express authentically. The catchy chorus “Uh huh, okay / I’m gonna do it anyway” prevails and serves as a mantra for the entire album.

The heavy riffs and driving bass drum carry onto his track with Janelle Monae, “You Thought,” and, again, the playful metaphors mask the hurting emotions Teezo Touchdown feels. He speeds through the first verse, yelling each line out angrily, before the second half of the song becomes a plea with the relationship he “thought was better than that.”

Track 3, “UUHH,” begins with another continuation of metal riffs and drums, creating a boring consistency atypical of the creative-shock artist. If everything is going to sound similar, what is the point of even listening to the rest of the album? Teezo recognizes this and gives 80s synth machines the driving sound with impressive technical singing riding passenger. There is no telling what’s next.

An airy summerlike Foushee feature that sounds like it could fit right on Steve Lacy’s “Gemini Rights?” Check (“Sweet”).

A grooving slap bassline that could be ripped straight from a Graham Central Station recording session in the 70s? Got two of them (“Neighborhood” and “Mood Swings”).

Extremely emotional and painful lyrics about familial fights immediately followed by a computerized funk song with just as goofy lyrics? Definitely (“Daddy Mama Trouble” to “Nu Nay”).

“Don’t try to talk to me in the club

The music is too loud in the club

Why are we even in the club?

What year is it? 2000 and uh”

There’s an undeniable relatability between the listener and Teezo Touchdown, even if they don’t dress or act anything like him. Behind his prickly, eccentric outfits, intimidating music visuals and newfound fame, there’s just someone trying to navigate an uncertain world, feel accepted by those he cares about, ignore those who don’t care about him and have a little fun along the way.

It’s only right the album outro “The Original Was Better” — an exploration of personal progress and reminiscing of the past — ends on a techno club beat drop.