Following the Winston-Salem brewery trail

Infused with the emerging hip culture and the industrial aesthetic of the former tobacco hub, Winston-Salem sits atop the craft beer scene. It offers students and natives alike a unique drinking experience.

After a painfully tough week of staring at the Z. Smith Reynolds Library walls, late-night cram sessions and trying to find a job — sometimes all you need is an escape. And that perfect escape could be finding some friends to take the scenic route and follow the Winston-Salem craft brew trail.

First Stop: Wise Man Brewery

Adjacent to the Ramkat, Wise Man Brewery serves as an ideal first stop. It is widely known for its selection of local North Carolina beers on tap and its vibrant atmosphere. Every afternoon, rustic seats in the warehouse-turned-tap room fill up with folks winding down after a long day of work or class.

Two stand-out beers include a golden ale “Scoop Dog” and a hazy IPA “Body Electric,” the latter being a personal favorite of mine. Go, listen to music and enjoy a rotating circuit of food trucks.

Second Stop: Fiddlin’ Fish

A short walk away from Wise Man Brewery is an experimental brewery and major distributor, Fiddlin’ Fish. Notable for its recognizable brand and group-friendly environment, it has been a Winston-Salem staple since its opening in 2017. The experience at Fiddlin’ Fish offers something for everybody.

“It benefits from an awesome environment and creative takes on standard styles of beer,” said Wake Forest senior Charlie Ashendorf. “It’s loads of fun to go around for everybody.”

As for your order, regulars recommend either That Fish Cray New England IPA or Mountain Calling IPA. So, experiment — you really cannot go wrong here.

Third Stop: Incendiary Brewing Company

Afterward, make your way to Incendiary Brewing Company. Located next to Cugino Forno Pizzeria, its location leaves little to be desired. So, grab a slice of pizza, make for the bar and order a frothy beer.

Ask for the Honey Blonde Ale and enjoy observing the hub of activity. The location accommodates the families of Winston-Salem with space for kids to run around and live musical acts from all over town and beyond. With seating under abandoned train tracks, Incendiary Brewery boasts a modern take on an industrial feel — an atmosphere that they proudly embrace.

Downtown Winston-Salem has much to offer. Whether it is brewery-hopping, free concerts or a refreshing change of setting. So, the next time you have an open Friday afternoon, grab a few friends and traverse the Winston-Salem craft brew trail. You won’t regret it.