America’s liberal arts education is under attack. Will sociology be the next one?

From a sociology student’s perspective, I understand that our discipline doesn’t often generate headlines, unlike other social sciences.

History offers insights from the past shaping our present and future, psychology explores human behavior and mental states and politics dissects power dynamics in governance.

Sociology, with its examination of social life, relationships, and societal shifts, may seem broader yet less visible. In fact, fewer than 40 percent of high schools in the United States provide sociology courses.

Yet, regarding sociology in the news lately, most of us in the field would prefer our discipline to remain quietly nestled in its academic corner, rather than be openly criticized by a state governor.

On Jan. 24., the Florida State University (FSU) Board of Governors passed an amendment to replace the Principles of Sociology course with an American history course titled Introductory Survey to 1877 in the core social sciences curriculum. This alteration was justified by the assertion that it “provides students with the opportunity to take a factual history course that focuses on the forces that shaped America as part of their general education course requirements.”

Apparently, among the multitude of state legislative priorities in Florida (which include efforts to preserve the often drought-stricken Everglades and tackle the opioid crisis), the removal of a curriculum that serves as the cornerstone for numerous social science disciplines is a top concern.

But before I start laying down the evidence for and against the decision, here is a question: what exactly is sociology anyway?

Back in 1838, French philosopher Auguste Comte, recognized as the father of sociology, defined the field as “the scientific study of society.” Much like science aims to comprehend the mechanisms of the natural world to predict future events, sociology applies a similar approach to the social world.

After the Civil War, Yale Professor William Graham Sumner played a pivotal role by teaching what is widely acknowledged as the first sociology course in American history. Following this, numerous professors started incorporating sociology into their classrooms, spurred by the Civil War, after which many Americans began to question the foundational concepts that shaped American society.

When you visit the Introduction to Sociology course page on the FSU website today, you’ll find it described as follows: “An introduction to the fundamentals of sociology. Emphasis is placed on exposure to the basic findings of empirical research studies in a wide range of areas traditionally examined by sociologists.”

However, within the classroom environment where this discipline is initially taught, its validity is questioned due to the decision to label it as “unequal” compared to other core curriculum courses intended to enhance students’ understanding of the world.

Anyone following Florida’s politics would hardly be surprised by this move, though. With Republicans in control and Governor Ron DeSantis’s agenda, Florida politics is now a hub for conservatism, leading to the politicization of education including book restrictions, and controversial laws limiting race education in schools.

Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr. has long been in favor of upending sociology education.

“Sociology has been hijacked by left-wing activists,” he said in a post on X on Dec. 8. Diaz Jr. also backed Florida’s SB 266, the anti-DEI educational gag order that says general education courses cannot teach “identity politics” or include “theories that systemic racism, sexism, oppression, and privilege are inherent in the institutions of the United States.”

Supporters of DeSantis’ war on “woke ideology” see the removal of sociology as a major victory. A professor of sociology explains why Florida removed the course requirement: “Overexposure to social activism.”, considering that the discipline is moving away from the so-called “factual history” and leaning towards academic activism for “left-wing issues”.

“ The removal of sociology feels more like a political victory — a notch in DeSantis’ belt as he tries to solidify his credentials. It’s also a win for his staunch supporters, who see it as a way to expel an ideology they perceive as too powerful for their narrow party view to appreciate.

Here’s a response to the misrepresentation: Firstly, in sociology, we study various viewpoints and their origins within broader societal contexts, regardless of political leanings. Secondly, social activism is common not only in sociology but also in related fields like community psychology and public health, as well as in STEM disciplines. So, why is sociology being singled out in this case?

Given the outright attack on the discipline, it’s no wonder that sociology faculty, students and even those in related fields are pushing back, defending the value of a discipline that Florida lawmakers seem to struggle to grasp.

In my conversation with Wake Forest Sociology Professor Steve Gunkel, I discovered that understanding the intricacies of human behavior through various sociological theories can benefit students in fields ranging from healthcare to law enforcement. Similarly, my discussion with Wake Forest Sociology Department Chair and Professor Joseph Soares shed light on the structural aspects of communities that dictate life outcomes, from health disparities to the troubling statistic that Black individuals are 3.5 times more likely than white individuals to be shot by police.

Without sociology leading the charge, the complexity and depth of these issues would remain obscured, forcing us to confront realities that we might otherwise overlook or oversimplify.

Countless published works stand as evidence of the significant intellectual contributions sociology has made, from classics by Karl Marx, Max Weber, and W.E.B. Dubois, to the insights of our dedicated professors and faculty who have immersed themselves in the discipline for years. There’s no need to continuously prove an established understanding.

As Dr. Soares commented, “It is part of the more general attempt to control what’s taught and what’s done in higher education. The more [the discipline] is going to help people to reflect about themselves, the more hostile [the politicians] would be.”

For faculty and sociology professionals aspiring to work in academia, the shifting policy landscape in Florida makes the future uncertain, leading many to avoid pursuing opportunities in the state altogether. The impacts of this decision affect both students and faculty across all disciplines, though — not just sociology.

Students at FSU have lost a significant resource that could have reshaped how they perceive the world, offering a more human-centered approach to analyzing data and making meaningful contributions to a field that’s still evolving and in need of new perspectives. The removal of the discipline hinders our ability to lead societal changes, from shaping policies to advocating for communities.

As a sociology student, I have been made to rethink the structural elements that trap women, ethnic minorities and other historically underrepresented communities in seemingly unbreakable dilemmas. I’ve also seen how Weber’s concept of the “iron cage” plays out in the lives of my family members, with heavy regulations and institutional rules limiting their options, and I feel powerless to change it.

But if I had to choose again, I’d still prefer the painful truth over blissful ignorance. And while I know not everyone shares my perspective, everyone should at least have the chance to choose. Ultimately, regardless of politics, it boils down to why we pursue higher education: for truth, goodness and beauty — or simply to land a job that pays well. These aren’t mutually exclusive, and anyone trying to pit them against each other is only creating another issue for future sociologists to examine.