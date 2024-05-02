Environmental & Sustainability Studies: Ashlyn Segler

Ashlyn Segler had a passion for the environment from the start. Growing up, she visited national parks and discovered a love for the outdoors, something that she’s carried through her life.

“My parents instilled in me a love and appreciation for the outdoors very early on in my childhood,” Segler said. “When I was old enough to understand the impact that humans had on the natural world and how we were permanently altering all that I had grown to love, I developed a strong interest in sustainability and knew that that was what I wanted to do.”

When initially applying to Wake Forest, the only offerings to study the environment and sustainability were via a few minor programs. However, during her senior year of high school, Wake Forest began to offer the environmental and sustainability studies major, and she immediately knew that she could follow her passions.

“When they added the option to major in environmental science/studies, I knew instantly that’s what I wanted to study,” Segler said.

The environmental and sustainability studies program provided an outlet for Segler to learn not only about the environment but also how sustainability impacts everyday life.

“One of the most significant things I’ve learned through the environmental and sustainability studies department is how interconnected everything is,” Segler said. “The natural world, human health, food systems, water resources, business and commerce, industrialization and transportation are all inextricably linked.”

With such knowledge, she’s concluded that people need to adopt sustainable practices at local, national and global levels.

“To effectively change the trajectory of climate change, we must come up with comprehensive solutions that address this network fully,” she said.

Both inside and outside the classroom, Segler found immense support from not only the subject matter at hand but the programs’ professors themselves.

“My favorite part of studying environmental studies was, undoubtedly, the amazing professors that work in the department,” Segler said. “I’ve been fortunate to have so many great professors, including [Dr.] David Phillips, Dedee Johnston, [Dr.] Stan Meiburg and [Dr.] Stephen Smith, all of whom have been amazing teachers and mentors. They have continually inspired me to lean into my academic interests and find the things I am passionate about.”

Outside the classroom, Segler was just as passionate about the environment through her writing at the Old Gold & Black. As a staff columnist, she wrote about environmental issues on national and international scales, including President Joe Biden’s Willow Project and a call upon the private sector to aid in climate action. She also enjoyed other extracurriculars, including the Office of Sustainability’s Earth Talks program, where she spoke about the correlation between redlining and tree canopy cover.

After graduation, Segler is moving to Nashville, Tenn. to work with Schneider Electric in their Sustainability Consulting Leadership Program. As for the future, she hopes to make a change in a world that’s ever-evolving.

“I’m most excited to work on sustainability solutions and help slow the rate of global warming,” Segler said. “There are so many amazing people out there working on amazing projects, and I hope I can have a significant impact aiding in those projects.”