Picking a halloween costume doesn’t have to be scary

If you’re anything like me, each year, you judge every pop culture phenomenon you find on how good of a Halloween costume it could make. There’s something about referencing an iconic moment from the year that turns Halloween into a time capsule of what managed to catch the public’s attention. However, if you’re not like me, you’re in luck. I have done all of the heavy lifting and compiled a list of 2024 pop culture moments that are perfect for whatever you are looking to channel this Halloween season.

To start off, 2024 has been an iconic year for female pop artists, so who better to look to for Halloween inspiration than our resident pop princesses? Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” music video is a great place to start, with her and Jenna Ortega rocking many cute looks that often end up covered in blood — the perfect spooky touch. Another popular choice this season are costumes inspired by Charli XCX’s “Brat.” Whether you rock the signature “Brat” neon green or a club look as seen in the “Guess” music video, this option will be sure to make everyone “Talk Talk.”

Looking for your favorite Halloween costume’s favorite Halloween costume? Look no further than Chappell Roan. Roan has rocked a ton of iconic looks on stage this year, but some of my favorites include her Statue of Liberty costume at NYC Gov Ball, her pink butterfly costume at Coachella and her drag perfection look during her NPR Tiny Desk Concert.

Roan also opened for Olivia Rodrigo’s “Guts” world tour, in which Rodrigo rocked many fantastic looks of her own. The most fun for a Halloween costume though might be her final tour costume she wears to perform “Get Him Back!” Rodrigo sports sparkly shorts, black tights, a red megaphone and a white tank top that says something different — although always funny and irreverent — every show. One of my favorite iterations of this shirt is the one Rodrigo wore in Ireland which read “every guy I like is Gaelic” in reference to her “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl” line “every guy I like is gay.” Making DIY tank tops with funny sayings could also be a great pre-Halloween activity for you and your friends.

Besides music, many movies and television shows of 2024 provide wonderful Halloween inspiration. For one, while Beetlejuice is always a popular costume, this year’s release of “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” brings another excuse to whip out some iteration of a striped suit or Lydia’s red wedding dress.

Another popular costume that will for sure have a resurgence this year is the Joker and Harley Quinn, thanks to the recent release of “Joker: Folie À Deux.” The more pedestrian nature of the outfits worn by Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in the film, compared to the cartoon Joker and Quinn, make them perfect for a Halloween costume. Paired with some dramatic makeup, your costume could be waiting in your closet already!

Although this film technically doesn’t release until November, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have been giving us iconic pink and green looks for months in promotion for their movie musical “Wicked.” Glinda and Elphaba have been a classic Broadway duo for over twenty years, but they are about to burst onto the mainstream scene in a big way with this movie. Get ahead of the crowd, and find your best witch to show that pink really does go with green.

For a trio costume, I, for one, will be disappointed if I don’t see multiple takes on Tashi, Art and Patrick from “Challengers.” Whether it’s tennis outfits, Art’s insanely high socks and backward cap, Patrick’s “I Told Ya” shirt, or Zendaya’s blue dress from the party scene, a costume from this movie is sure to serve up a good look.

In terms of television, one of my personal favorite shows “Abbott Elementary” is a great go-to for a more modest Halloween look. Grab your squad and get ready to channel the best teachers in West Philadelphia. For another easy TV costume, grab a white shirt and blue apron to embody Jeremy Allen White in “The Bear.” This costume is simple and easy but will have everyone saying “Yes, chef!”

Looking to be one of America’s Sweethearts this Halloween? The success of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Netflix documentary is your chance to rock the blue and white uniform and some cowboy boots, and show everyone the Thunderstruck dance you’ve been teaching yourself the last three months.

Perhaps in a category of their own are some recent internet sensations. If you’re feeling like unlocking your wild side this Halloween, no better way to do it than by dressing up as viral animals Moo Deng, the two-month-old pygmy hippo from Thailand, or Pesto, the king penguin from Australia. While these are a bit more abstract, considering Bowen Yang recently portrayed Moo Deng on Saturday Night Live, why not spend your Halloween as the world’s favorite hippo?

With such an exciting 2024 in terms of fashion, music, film and TV, finding a Halloween costume doesn’t have to be scary!