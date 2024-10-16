"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
'Covers the campus like the magnolias'
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

Photo Gallery: Football defeats rival NC State on the road, 34-30

Evan Harris and Isabella Parolini
October 16, 2024
Categories:
DSC_7840
Evan Harris
The Wake Forest sideline spills onto the field as they celebrate Branson Combs' interception at the end of the contest to seal the win.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Photo Galleries
The Demon Deacons create a pregame huddle as they prepare to take on the Fordham Rams.
Photo Gallery: Wake Forest trumps Fordham 9-3 for opening win
Hunter Sallis watches as Virginia Tech rebounds his missed free throw. The junior guard led all players with 20 points and 9 rebounds.
Photo Gallery: MBB beats Virginia Tech, 86-63, in ACC opener
Eight staff photographers make up the inaugural year in review sports photo gallery.
The best sports photos of 2023
About the Contributors
Evan Harris
Evan Harris, Multimedia Director
Evan is a sophomore Communication major with minors in studio art and journalism rom Greensboro, N.C. When he’s not in the office editing photos or writing, you may find him breaking records on Geoguessr or waiting in line at the omelet station in the Pit. You’ll never catch him without a camera on his person.
Isabella Parolini
Isabella Parolini, Photo Editor
Isabella is a sophomore from Charlotte, N.C. majoring in Spanish and communication and minoring in African studies. Outside of the OGB, she works with Wake Forest Athletics as a student filmer. In her free time, you can find her listening to music, watching movies or baking.