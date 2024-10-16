Story continues below advertisement
Photo Gallery: Football defeats rival NC State on the road, 34-30
October 16, 2024
Categories:
0
More to Discover
About the Contributors
Evan Harris, Multimedia Director
Evan is a sophomore Communication major with minors in studio art and journalism rom Greensboro, N.C. When he’s not in the office editing photos or writing, you may find him breaking records on Geoguessr or waiting in line at the omelet station in the Pit. You’ll never catch him without a camera on his person.
Isabella Parolini, Photo Editor
Isabella is a sophomore from Charlotte, N.C. majoring in Spanish and communication and minoring in African studies. Outside of the OGB, she works with Wake Forest Athletics as a student filmer. In her free time, you can find her listening to music, watching movies or baking.