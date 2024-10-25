"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

Don’t let careerism ruin your college experience

Balance is more important than your LinkedIn profile
Shani Schwartz, Contributing Writer
October 25, 2024
Categories:
“College tuition should not be wasted to the point that graduate school is the only possible next step, but it also should not be wasted on a miserable, solely career and future-focused four years.” (Courtesy of Wake Forest University/Ken Bennett)

The market price to attend Wake Forest University is $91,266 per year; that’s a total of $365,064 if you graduate in four years, excluding financial aid. Now imagine spending $365,064 and not being prepared to land a job post-graduation. Nobody wants that to be them, and neither do their wallets. Planning for the future is critical.

Careerism is defined by the Merriam-Webster dictionary as “the policy or practice of advancing one’s career often at the cost of one’s integrity.” For a college student, in my eyes this means selecting a major that will land solid job prospects post-graduation, participating in clubs that relate to your chosen major/career path and perfecting your resume to land the perfect summer internship. 

College is optional. Its purpose is to prepare and better qualify students for the workforce, not to be an extension of high school. While it is beneficial to take time to explore new interests and find academic passions, students and their families are not paying $91,266 per year to receive a diploma reliant on going to graduate school, another high cost, to land a job. 

However, college students have taken future-focused mindsets too far. The obsession over joining pre-professional clubs and fraternities, attending every networking event possible and majoring in subjects solely based on what will provide the most worthwhile and successful career has turned college students into robots and left intellectual curiosity in the dust. Students spend significant amounts of time out of the classroom stressing to be one of the few selected to be a part of exclusive pre-professional fraternities, equating a bid from Alpha Kappa Psi (AKPsi) to a job offer on Wall Street. The following hours of their day will be spent scrolling through LinkedIn to see what everyone else is up to.

Story continues below advertisement

Careerism culture suggests that only high-paying jobs in business and STEM are worthwhile career paths, resulting in a significant decline in humanities majors and a significant increase in miserable students. There is a huge mental health crisis on college campuses, and as I see it, that can be largely attributed to the ultra-competitive and obsessive careerist environments. 

Going into college I envisioned myself taking an array of electives with names unimaginable to my high school self. My dreams were then quickly squashed during registration when I realized my engineering classes and required freshman courses took up all 17 hours, leaving no room for anything else. I then got onto campus and was immediately bombarded with flyers advertising every STEM and engineering club imaginable, and tools for finding my first summer internship. All I wanted to do was play club basketball and spend my summer working at a sleepaway camp, but the overwhelming careerism suggested that would leave me far behind all of my peers.

College tuition should not be wasted to the point that graduate school is the only possible next step, but it also should not be wasted on a miserable, solely career and future-focused four years. College is just as much a life experience as an academic one, and it should be treated as such. 

Learning to balance your present life with the plans for your future is a much more valuable skill than learning how to curate the best possible LinkedIn profile.

Planning ahead for success is vital; engrossing in careerism is not. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus Opinions
"most of the predominantly white fraternities and sororities have spaces, yet many cultural organizations are grouped together and have to share spaces."
Wake Forest must grant communities of color proper space
"Rush is undoubtedly unpleasant for all parties, and although it may be more comfortable and convenient for current members to ride out the process from their own homes, you should be voting for what’s best for the majority of future PNMs and not only for yourself."
In-person rush will be less painful than the hybrid model
On Nov. 4, multiple student-run organizations at Wake Forest hosted Holiday Fest, an event intended to celebrate South Asian festivals. The event featured South Asian cuisine, dance performances and was open to all Wake Forest students.
Wake Forest’s South Asian community feels divided
Cars zoom by the construction of a pedestrian crosswalk at the intersection of University Parkway and Long Drive.
Walkability in Winston-Salem must be improved
"Wake Forest students, specifically those in sororities who boast philanthropy, pretend to care about Pro Humanitate and creating positive change in the world, but what they actually like to do is tear others down for not being 'good enough' in their eyes."
Greek life controls the social narrative at Wake Forest
"A school’s motto should be something that students and administration live by, not something they pull out to showcase."
Wake Forest should work to embody Pro-humanitate everyday
More in Opinion
The Old Gold & Black presents the 2024 Election Edition
The Old Gold & Black presents the 2024 Election Edition
"In 2024, we're not just choosing a president. We're deciding what kind of politics we want..."
Trump vs. Harris: Entertainment or Politics?
Stein has been campaigning around North Carolina in hopes of defeating Robinson for his seat. Robinson has faced controversy in recent months. (Courtesy of Axios)
Josh Stein is the obvious choice for governor
Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota governor Tim Walz, make their debut at a Harris rally in Philadelphia, P.A. on Aug. 6. (Courtesy of AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
One vote, two votes, red votes, blue votes
A scooter sits outside of Davis Residence Hall.
The scooters are gone!
"Degrees in the humanities provide individuals with the tools necessary to succeed in diverse fields, from business to education to government." (Courtesy of Alex Slobodkin/Getty Images)
How humanities courses can be remunerative in today's society