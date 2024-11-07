Who are you: candy or costume?

If you couldn’t tell from the increasing mountain of Amazon packages cradled in people’s arms or the omnipresence of all things pumpkin-flavored, Halloween is upon us — along with its loaded connotations behind costumes and candy. Some people may argue that one’s Halloween costume defines a person while others may claim that candy choice is the much more telling option.

I would like to propose a secret third option: it’s both!

Both your costume and your preferred candy can say a lot about who you are as a person — or at least who you’re trying to be. I would contend that your costume shows who you want to be “right now,” while your candy offers a glimpse of the perfected future self.

So who are you “right now?” What does your Halloween costume say about you?

Story continues below advertisement

Let’s start simple: the true neutral of Halloween costumes. Take the guy wearing a sports jersey, for example. He wants everyone to know he’s way too nonchalant to take Halloween seriously — but he’s “chalant” enough to make some sort of effort. But deep down, he really just wants to talk to someone about his team’s chances in the playoffs.

The feminine counterpart would be any scantily-clad person dressed vaguely like an animal. Be on the lookout for cat ears, drawn-on whiskers or even the occasional leopard print shirt. She wants to be “cute” but isn’t looking to buy anything new.

Now, a bit more complicated — the chaotic Halloween costumes.

For instance, you can’t miss the guy who just wants to be shirtless. Whether he is a “criminal” or a “firefighter,” he will inevitably take the time to puff out his chest because — did he tell you that he goes to the gym? Believe me, he will manage to mention it … a couple of times.

Oh, and there is always someone walking a thin line between a cool costume and a controversy. See the girl in the Cleopatra costume? She’ll let you know immediately that it’s “definitely” not cultural appropriation, even if no one asked. She’s trying to make a statement with her gold bangles and heavy eyeliner. Only nobody — herself included — is sure what statement she’s making, maybe just that the costume is cute and arrived in time.

However, the best, or worst, chaotic costume to behold is the obviously one-sided couple’s costume. One person will be decked out in elaborate accessories and a stunning outfit while the other is sporting a t-shirt or maybe a hat, at most. The disparity is so pronounced that you’re not sure who to feel more sorry for: the overdressed or the underdressed.

Finally, there are lawful Halloween costumes, ones that follow the rules but are just a bit boring. Here you have your stereotypical Wonder Woman, corseted princess or spookily skimpy witch. There is no shortage of Spidermen and pirates roaming around at night. And let’s not forget the onesies — a bold gamble in North Carolina’s fickle weather, offering either peak coziness or copious amounts of sweat. These people aren’t here to win a costume contest, but they’re not here to embarrass themselves either — and that must count for something.

Now that you know who you are “right now.” Let’s look into your future, to something I refer to as the candy hierarchy.

Top of the pyramid we have the full sized candy-bar givers. The word “budget” is not in their vocabulary, and they’re proud of it. They’re the designated first stop on every kid’s Halloween trek, which is an honor they probably deserve. These people have made it in the world, and they want everyone to know it. Basically, they’re grown-up business and finance majors, finally living out that lavish life they always bragged about in college.

The middling tier is reserved for fun-sized assorted mix bags with its Reese, Twizzlers, Starburst and the odd Almond Joy that no one asked for. This part of the pyramid houses the majority of people in the world: those who are doing well but not overly so, as evidenced by the small but delicious bite-sized bars. They’re your generous but practical communications or psychology majors.

Finally, at the bottom of this hierarchy, lie the healthy or off-brand candy givers. These well-intentioned but overzealous health sciences majors believe that they’re fixing the world’s health problems one raisin, pretzel or even sticker at a time.

So, as you navigate this Halloween season, take a second to read into people’s somewhat simple costumes or their questionable candy choices. These little decisions can reveal more than you might think–perhaps not just about who you are today, but the person you hope to become.

Halloween may look like a silly, fun tradition, but, really, it is a time to share sides of yourself that usually stay tucked away. You may think you’re putting on a mask, but actually, you’re holding up a mirror.

Now, it’s not my place to tell you what to wear for Halloween, but I’ll happily suggest that you wear whatever feels right to you! Whether you’re decked out in an elaborate costume, sticking to the classics or flying under the radar with a jersey, embrace your choice! Just like candy and costumes, life is best enjoyed with plenty of variety! And, if nothing else, someone else, probably me, will be entertained by your choices.