LIVE UPDATES: Election Day in Winston-Salem

From Maddie Stopyra, Editor-in-Chief:
Thank you for following the Old Gold & Black’s live coverage of the 2024 Election. Throughout the evening, our reporters have covered events both on and off campus, talking to students and local voters. We explored how our community engaged in and responded to election day and closely followed the numbers as data became available.
Be sure to look for a story in print and online headlined “Election Night, as it happened in Winston-Salem” summarizing tonight’s live coverage. The OGB is dedicated to continuing to cover the election and its effect on our community.
11 p.m. Data Update, James Watson and Andrew Braun:
As of 11:25 p.m., North Carolina has been called for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump by the Associated Press.
But let’s check in on down-ballot races in the state and the city of Winston-Salem.
86.38% of North Carolina’s precincts are reporting in, while 65% of ballots have been cast.
As of 10:58 p.m., Jeff Jackson (D) maintains a lead over Dan Bishop (R) in the state’s Attorney General race with just over 3% more of the vote. Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor Rachel Hunt also leads Republican competitor Hal Weatherman by 2.04%.
Republicans, meanwhile, lead races further down the ballot: Republican Dave Boliek has a 1.53% lead over Democrat Jessica Holmes in the race for N.C. State Auditor. GOP candidates also maintain leads by as much as five points in the races for Treasurer and Commissioners of Agriculture, Insurance and Labor.
Democrats are still maintaining leads with Democrat Maurice “Mo” Green leading Republican Michelle Morrow by over 200,000 votes for state Superintendent of Public Education, and Elaine Marshall ahead of Chad Brown for Secretary of State. Democrats lead in both races by just over 2%.
N.C. Supreme Court Justice Allison Riggs holds a narrow lead of 37,000 votes over Jefferson Griffin.
In the NC-01 House seat, one of the only competitive seats this cycle due to Republican-led gerrymandering, Rep. Don Davis leads by a single percentage point.
U.S. House of Representatives candidate for the NC-10 – the district Forsyth County is situated in – Pat Harrigan leads Democrat Ralph Scott, Jr. by over 20% of the vote so far.
In the most notable local race of the night, Regina Ford Hall (D) beat James Hodson (R) for the Northwestern Ward city council race by a comfortable 28-point margin.
The ballot referendum over citizenship will comfortably pass.
9 p.m Data Update, James Watson:
Forsyth County just uploaded about 47,000 votes to the state website. With 17% in, Harris currently leads by 20,000 votes, a lead we can expect to go down a bit as the night goes on — but by how much is key. President Joe Biden won Forsyth County by double digits in 2020, and it remains to be seen how Harris is performing within that context. Anything below Biden’s margins might spell trouble for Harris in the rest of the state. Many of the council of state races — excluding the governor’s — remain very close.
8 p.m. Data Update, James Watson:
North Carolina has just started counting its votes. Be wary of any takes right now: only 4.48% of votes have been counted statewide (Forsyth County is at 0% reported right now). Fox News just called the governor’s race for Democrat Attorney General Josh Stein, which means Fox’s decision desk is predicting that whatever votes remain uncounted will break for Stein in a way for him to win decisively. Keep in mind that is their math — the best way to keep up with these numbers is still the state board of elections website, not cable news. But it marks one of the first big calls of the evening.
7 p.m. Data Update, James Watson:
Early voting ended on Saturday at 3 p.m., capping off a record period of turnout for the Tar Heel state. More than 4.2 million North Carolinians voted, walloping the 2020 total of 3.6 million votes.
That’s 57% of all registered voters in the state.
The highest turnout was in Wake County, with Forsyth County in fourth place — over 166,000 votes cast. Additionally, in spite of the impacts of Hurricane Helene, the 25 counties in Western North Carolina have outpaced the rest of the state. Those counties reached 58.9% turnout — about two percentage points higher than the statewide turnout.
Once polls close at 7:30 p.m., the NCSBE Dashboard will be updated regularly throughout election night as county boards of elections report results. Election night results are always unofficial. Elections are not over on election night. In the days after the election, bipartisan election officials in all 100 counties will ensure every eligible ballot is counted. They will audit and ultimately certify the results. This is called the “canvass” process, and it occurs after every election. For local contests, the county boards will certify results on Nov. 15. For all other contests, the State Board will certify final results on Nov. 26.
Officials anticipate that the unofficial results reported by the end of election night will include about 98% of all ballots. The county boards will stop uploading votes to the Dashboard after all available votes are tabulated.
During the 10-day canvass period after Election Day, the counties will upload those additional votes to the Election Results Dashboard.
But that’s just North Carolina. Other states will come in throughout the night, but it’s unclear if we’ll have a projected winner. If nothing else, we might be able to do the math tonight — we’ll keep you posted.
From Maddie Stopyra, Editor-in-Chief:
The Old Gold & Black is proud to present live coverage of the 2024 Election. We are dedicated to accurately and thoroughly documenting how our community engages in and responds to election day. Beginning at approximately 5 p.m., short “blog posts” will be available on our website from reporters at key locations on campus and in Winston-Salem. Data-focused posts will be published approximately every hour between 7 p.m. and 12 a.m. as results are made public. These updates will also be available on the OGB’s Instagram and X accounts.
The OGB’s 2024 Election reporting team consists of six reporters who will cover on and off-campus locations. Here is the breakdown:
- Staff Writers Miriam Fabrycky and Nick Costantino will report from Wake Forest’s Reynolda Campus, focusing on speaking to students at watch parties and heavily populated areas such as dining halls.
- Features Editor Ella Klein will report from the Democratic Party headquarters in Winston-Salem.
- Sports Editor Andrew Braun will report from the Republican Party headquarters in Winston-Salem.
- News Editor Skyler Villamar-Jones will report from polling locations in precinct 903, speaking with several voters.
- News Editor Maria Silviera will report from polling locations in precinct 905, speaking with several voters.
- Senior Writer Isabella Romine will attend campaign events across Winston-Salem and talk to organizers and attendees.
After live coverage concludes, blog posts will be consolidated into a story headlined “Election night, as it happened in Winston-Salem” for our print edition that will be available on Nov. 7. Thank you for following our coverage, and if you have not already done so, please vote.