"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

Trump’s new tariffs raise economic questions for North Carolina

North Carolina experts and residents weigh Trump’s tariff plan as key industries brace for impact
Malcolm Brown, Staff Writer
April 24, 2025
Categories:
Courtesy of the Associated Press
President Donald Trump speaks at the Rose Garden to announce new tariffs on April 4.

Shortly after the markets closed on April 4, President Donald Trump announced what he called “reciprocal tariffs” on countries he believed were “ripping [the US] off’ in terms of trade. The highlight of the announcement was when Trump held up a sign with the supposed tariff that other countries charged the United States, and the subsequent tariff that Trump imposed on those countries.

The sign listed tariffs of 34% for China, 20% for the European Union and 46% for Vietnam, among many others. 

Trump’s tariff announcement was not unexpected after his continual, staunch advocacy for increased tariffs. Trump pledged during the 2024 campaign trail to enact a 60% tariff on China and a 10% tariff on imported goods from all other countries. 

Many, including analysts on Wall Street, dismissed his remarks as political talking points—until recent declines in the stock market suggested otherwise.

Story continues below advertisement

On April 9, however, Trump announced a 90-day pause on all tariffs, excluding China, on which he imposed a 125% tariff. His goal was to inspire countries to begin negotiations on new trade deals. According to Trump, over 75 countries have reached out to the United States for trade talks. 

No deals have been made with any countries as of now. And if they are not reached before the 90-day deadline, it will have consequences for the entire country, and North Carolina specifically.

According to Axios, North Carolina imports nearly $5 billion worth of goods per year from Canada. Agriculture is among the sectors most vulnerable to these tariffs. Gaphel Kongtsa, the director of international policy with the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, said, “The United States sources nearly 80% of its fertilizers from Canada, which includes farmers in North Carolina.”

According to a 2024 report by Mike Walden, economist at North Carolina State University, the agriculture industry had an $111.1 billion economic impact in the Tarheel State. 

“These measures will ultimately have an inflationary effect that will be felt very broadly,” Kongtsa said.

Trump’s tariffs are also expected to impact Western North Carolina (WNC). This region is still recovering from a devastating hurricane that resulted in many deaths and displacements. The primary industries in Western North Carolina are services and tourism.

“People always hold back a little bit when they’re uncertain about what the future’s holding. That’s the last thing we need right now,” University of North Carolina Asheville Department of Economics chair Leah Greden Mathew said

Since WNC relies heavily on consumer spending, a negative outlook on the economy could push people to cut back, especially on travel to the region’s popular tourist attractions.

By and large, many Republican politicians in North Carolina have been supportive of Trump’s new tariffs. U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards, who represents North Carolina’s 11th District, wrote on social media, 

“Many countries are taking advantage of the United States by imposing tariffs against us while we don’t have reciprocal tariffs against them […] I support (Trump’s) plan to use them again to create a more level playing field and secure fairer trade deals for America.”

However, some Republicans in North Carolina have been skeptical about Trump’s tariffs, including U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis.

During a Tuesday hearing featuring Jamieson Greer, the top White House trade negotiator, Tillis said, “Whose throat do I get to choke if this proves to be wrong?” Tillis was particularly concerned about the tariff’s impact on the agricultural sector in North Carolina.

North Carolina residents have been both receptive and concerned about these new tariffs. Mark Miller, the general sales manager at BMW of Asheville, said they are “hopefully optimistic” about Trump’s tariffs. “Well over half of what we sell is coming from an hour down the road, which I have to think offsets some of the import costs,” he said. 

Ray Templeton, a resident of North Carolina who has lost money in the stock market due to these tariffs, remains calm. “This too will pass,” Templeton said. “We’ll be good. Don’t ever bet against the United States. You’ll lose every time. It’s a bad bet.” 

Among those expressing concern is North Carolina beekeeper Jim Hartman, who voted for Trump three times, believing that a second term would benefit farmers. “I never thought I would lose this much money,” he said

With the 90-day pause in place, it is difficult to gauge how Trump’s tariffs will turn out. Some believe they will lead to fairer trade, while others worry about rising prices and economic trouble. For now, we will have to wait and see what the full impact will be.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in City & State
Hurricane Helene caused at least $53 billion in damages to Western North Carolina.
FEMA stops matching 100% of Helene recovery funds in North Carolina
Tommy Kranz, the Chief Financial Officer of WS/FCS, recently resigned following the results of an audit that uncovered significant overspending of school funds.
Audit reveals $16M overspend in Winston-Salem/FCS, prompting CFO resignation and district-wide cuts
The Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests are the two largest national forests in North Carolina and host seven million visitors per year.
Environmental advocates sue to prevent increased logging in Western N.C. National Forests
A town hall hosted by Rep. Chuck Edwards in Asheville, N.C., on Thursday, March 13, 2025, turned chaotic after questions about Hurricane Helene, DOGE and the VA.
Fiery town hall puts spotlight on Trump administration policies
U.S. law enforcement agents stand guard at a border entry point amid intensified immigration enforcement under the Trump administration.
North Carolina navigates immigration enforcement in the Trump era
N.C. Attorney General Jeff Jackson spoke to students and scholars from around the country in Wake Forest University’s Farrell Hall.
N.C. Attorney General Jeff Jackson lends his advice to tomorrow's leaders