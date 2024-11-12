"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

Photo Gallery: Wake Forest wins late over Wolverines, 72-70

Spillers, Harris lead defensive comeback in early test
Evan Harris, Multimedia Director
November 12, 2024
Categories:
DSC_0579
Evan Harris
Transfer forward Omaha Biliew (0) knocks down one of Wake Forest's six three pointers late in the first half.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Men's Basketball
Wake Forest center Efton Reid (4) looks for a teammate during Wednesday night’s win versus USC Upstate. Reid had 14 points and a game-high 8 rebounds on the night.
Men’s Basketball squeaks by USC Upstate
Tre’Von Spillers (25) and Juke Harris (2) celebrate together in their first season as Demon Deacons. The transfer forward and freshman guard combined for 27 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's 72-70 win over Michigan.
Wake Forest wins late over Wolverines, 72-70
Wake Forest Men's Basketball Head Coach Steve Forbes reacts to a series of Demon Deacon turnovers.
Photo Gallery: Second half spark leads Men’s Basketball over NC A&T
Hunter Sallis (23) goes up for a dunk, one of his four baskets from the field on the day. Sallis also led the team in assists for the second straight outing.
Second half spark leads Men’s Basketball over NC A&T
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards (5) elevates over a Dallas Mavericks defender at Target Center. Edwards led his team to a Western Conference Finals appearance last season against Dallas, the eventual conference champions. (Courtesy of the AP)
2024-25 NBA Season Preview
Parker Friedrichsen (7) holds the ball up on the perimeter.
Photo Gallery: Men’s Basketball cruises to opening night win
More in Multimedia
Wake Forest Head Coach Dave Clawson adjusts his headset as the Deacons prepared for an offensive drive after a timeout.
Photo Gallery: Football drops important game to in-state rival UNC
Students pose for a photo at the beginning of the 4th quarter.
Photo Gallery: Virginia’s fourth-quarter comeback doomed Wake Forest
Cameron Hite (20) and Horatio Fields Jr. (5) block NC A&T defense to make an opening for Demond Claiborne (1) to obtain a touchdown.
Photo Gallery: Demon Deacons ace first test, defeat N.C. A&T 45-13
Wake Forest assistant coaches look on in frustration as time winds down in the contest.
Photo Gallery: Wake Forest falls shy of comeback against Pitt, eliminated from ACC Tournament
Wake Forest Men's Basketball defeated Notre Dame in their first game in the ACC conference tournament at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, March 13.
Photo Gallery: Wake Forest advances in ACC Tournament behind Carr’s double-double
Photo Gallery: Second half struggles against Hokies doom MBB
More in Photo Galleries
Photo Gallery: Demon Deacons get revenge against Blue Devils
The Demon Deacons create a pregame huddle as they prepare to take on the Fordham Rams.
Photo Gallery: Wake Forest trumps Fordham 9-3 for opening win
Kevin “Boopie” Miller (0) wears a bandaid on his left temple.
Photo Gallery: MBB lose to Cavaliers in slugfest
Kaia Harrison (2) takes her shot just over the UVA defender’s hands.
Photo Gallery: WBB bested by Virginia, 87-79
Hunter Sallis (23) guards Duke’s Caleb Foster (1) tightly. Foster finished the game with 4 points and 1 assist.
Photo Gallery: MBB falls out of reach of Blue Devils
Andrew Carr (11), Parker Friedrichsen (20), Cameron Hildreth (2), Hunter Sallis (23) and Matthew Marsh (33) gather around Head Coach Steve Forbes during a timeout.
Photo Gallery: Demon Deacons outrace Wolfpack in thriller, 83-79
About the Contributor
Evan Harris
Evan Harris, Multimedia Director
Evan is a sophomore Communication major with minors in studio art and journalism rom Greensboro, N.C. When he’s not in the office editing photos or writing, you may find him breaking records on Geoguessr or waiting in line at the omelet station in the Pit. You’ll never catch him without a camera on his person.