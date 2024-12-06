A Day with Reynolda Business Owners

“It Doesn’t Feel Like Work”

An hour later, Meghan Brown opens the door to the brand-new Bookhouse, just a year old. Her day at General Electric is over, and now the fun begins — working at the bookshop she has always dreamed of owning.

Brown strides past the front shelves, filled high with new releases from romantasy like “Fear the Flame” to gripping nonfiction such as “Targeted: Beirut.” Each is handpicked according to customer feedback, social media trends and her own taste. In the middle, six more rows offer an even spread of genres that fall within general fiction.

The bookstore is not only a dream of her own, but also shared by her sister, Tara Cool, who works here full-time during the day. Their reading tastes balance one another: Cool is the extrovert who digs sci-fi, while the more introverted Brown loves anything to do with history. Since their childhood, they have dreamed of owning a cozy bookshop and serving coffee.

“It was one of those dreams you don’t think is actually going to happen,” Brown said. “Then, a few months later, we are opening!”

The first year at the Bookhouse overflowed with events the sisters hoped would catch on: open mic nights, Monday morning children’s book readings and “blind dates with a book,” where they wrap books in brown paper and write clues about the plot for readers to select based on their curiosity.

Their main goal, however, is to make Bookhouse a true gathering place, a space where people can grab coffee, hear live music and discover the book that starts a lifelong love of reading.

“I love helping the kids find that book that opens that world for them,” Cool said.

Adults, too, come in searching for the perfect book, usually as a gift, and ask Cool for her top pick.

“I am just like, “Demon Copperhead!” It was so good, but it is a little heavy,” Cool said, describing the gritty story of addiction and poverty.

She usually pivots to “Theo of Golden,” a more heartwarming tale of a mysterious stranger in a southern city. For those seeking history or memoirs, she sends them to Brown, who, while not a people person, enjoys helping readers discover their next great read.

In an age when Amazon dominates the market, running a local bookstore is tough. Luckily, having a sister as a business partner means they always look out for each other.

Through refining their weekly events, the sisters found their efforts met with enthusiasm. Homegrown musicians like Mike Coia and Spencer Aubrey have become regulars at Wine Down Wednesday, while local authors like Tina Firesheets have hosted talks and signings at the store. Remote workers pop in for meetings over lattes, and guys gather at the bar to chat.

In April, the Bookhouse launched a Poetry Slam, drawing a tight-knit group of ten who craved the community connection they had missed during the pandemic. This year, Cool and Brown decided to expand the poetry slam into a three-part series starting in November.

“It doesn’t feel like work,” Brown said proudly. “It’s like raising a baby. You’re helping it grow.”

By 8:00 PM, the Bookhouse settles into quiet. Brown cleans the bar, shuts off the coffee machine, and locks the door.