An Ode to the Reynolda Waterfall

(Courtesy of Reynolda House Museum of American Art)

The Reynolda waterfall is the first thing I remember seeing when I came to visit Wake Forest in the spring of 2021, a few weeks before I finally committed. At the time, I wasn’t thrilled about the idea of attending Wake Forest. I thought of it primarily as the school that my sister and mother went to — not for me. Instead of excitement, there was a looming sense of inevitability pulling me to Winston-Salem. It was not until I walked through Reynolda Village with my mom and we stopped on the bridge above the waterfall to discuss her time at Wake Forest that I began to see things differently. Recognizing the waterfall as something truly special that Wake Forest had to offer, I felt all of a sudden like I was choosing my future, and it made me excited to move to Winston-Salem. After all, how many college students can say they have a waterfall on their campus?

Now an iconic Wake Forest symbol, the Reynolda waterfall began more or less as an afterthought in the construction of Lake Katherine. It was originally designed as a two-arch dam to stop the flow from Silas Creek, creating the lake that Katherine Reynolds saw as the key to her and her husband’s future.

Reynolds was determined to construct a lake as early as 1910, before her family bungalow had even been built, let alone lived in. Where others saw an unruly wetland, Reynolds envisioned a sixteen-acre body of water that would one day be at the heart of the estate. It would assist the complex irrigation system necessary to sustain the gardens and the fields. Fishing in its depths would provide both sustenance and a diversion for workers. It would be the perfect site for boating and garden parties, for conveying to their guests the splendor and magnitude of their novel wealth.

It was the picturesque and the practical that Reynolds was after, and it was both she would have: over only a few years and at the expense of nearly $400,000 in today’s money, her extravagant dream was realized. A page in the October 1917 issue of House Beautiful Magazine was set aside to celebrate the lake’s completion, reporting that “sixty thousand dandelion bulbs were naturalized around this lake, and in blossoming time the place is thronged with visitors.”

The lake soon became a pillar of the community. As Camilla Wilcox writes, “It seems that almost everyone who lived in Winston-Salem during that time has some special memory of the lake.” These memories range from the everyday to the momentous. For example, on May 25, 1921, “an estimated 5,000 people, seated on the slope from the main house,” gathered to watch local children stage a pageant on the shore of the lake. The Winston-Salem Journal described the performance as “one of the most beautiful outdoor events in the history of Winston-Salem.” Or on July 5, 1932, when a birthday party hosted at the Lake Katherine Boathouse ended with the still unsolved death of Zachary Smith Reynolds.

Of course, the Lake Katherine that was so beloved in its Roaring Twenties glory is almost unrecognizable in the wetlands it has become today. This regression was a natural, inevitable process that would have required constant maintenance to counteract. As soon as the lake was completed, it was already slowly filling up with silt and sediment deposited by Silas Creek and other waterways flowing into it. When Wake Forest University arrived in the 1950s, extra runoff from campus construction exacerbated the existing disregard for the preservation of the lake. By the 1960s, it was full of mud, and nature has reigned supreme ever since.