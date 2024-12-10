"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Juvenile shot outside of R.J. Reynolds High School

Suspect in the shooting remains at large, high school students reunified with parents
Ella Klein, Features Editor
December 10, 2024
The Winston-Salem Police Department and Forsyth County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident this afternoon. (Courtesy of R.J. Reynolds High School on X)
This afternoon, a juvenile student was shot on Northwest Boulevard., outside of R.J. Reynolds High School. 

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s X account reports that both the Winston-Salem Police and Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department responded to an incident outside of Reynolds High School at 4:29 p.m. 

An update at 4:55 p.m. confirmed the incident to be a shooting. One victim was identified and transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist. This appears to be an isolated incident, with the suspect still at large. 

Students were brought to the Harris Teeter on Cloverdale Avenue, where parents were also told to go for reunification with their students. 

At 5:02 p.m., Wake Forest students, faculty and staff received a Wake Alert notifying students about the reported shooting.

There is no reason to believe that the suspect in the reported shooting is on or near campus. The campus community will be updated should the risk to our area change,” the alert said. 

This is a developing story. 

