"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

Photo Gallery: Baseball sweeps opening weekend against LIU, Marist

Will Kunisaki and Gabriel Herrera
February 26, 2025
Categories:
A7405676 (2)
Will Kunisaki
Marek Houston (7) takes practice swings in the first inning.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Baseball
Wake Forest prays before the opening pitch of Friday afternoons game against LIU.
Baseball sweeps opening weekend against LIU, Marist
Wake Forest Baseball’s Team 111 looks to get off to a hot start against the Marist Red Foxes and Long Island Sharks on opening weekend.
2025 Demon Deacons Baseball Preview
Wake Forest RHP Chase Burns was selected second overall by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2024 MLB Draft. Burns joins Nick Kurtz (4th) and Seaver King (10th) as the Demon Deacons’ top-10 picks this year.
Three Demon Deacons taken in top-10 of 2024 MLB Draft
Wake Forest LHP Josh Hartle (23) pitched a season-high eight strikeouts against Boston College on Saturday.
No. 12 Demon Deacons best Boston College for weekend series
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons had a massive weekend on offense behind first baseman Nick Kurtz’s record hitting weekend on the road against No. 11 Virginia Tech. (Photo courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
No. 21 Wake Forest sweeps No. 11 Virginia Tech behind record weekend for Kurtz, Burns
Nick Kurtz (8) had a pair of home runs on Sunday, ending a slump at the plate. However, the two home runs were not enough to surpass North Carolina, with the series ending in a Tar Heel sweep. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
No. 10 Tar Heels sweep No. 21 Wake Forest in top-25 ACC clash
More in Multimedia
Eyeing the scoreboard, Hunter Sallis (23) claps it up after making a difficult two-point shot.
Photo Gallery: Men’s Basketball outlasts Pittsburgh in thrilling battle
Forward TreVon Spillers (25) rises to the rim against Duke Guard Sion James (14). Spillers has given the Deacs a huge energy boost since transferring from Appalachian State.
Photo Gallery: Men’s Basketball comes up short against No. 2 Duke
Ty-Laur Johnson (#8) rises for a mid-range jumper. He had 7 points in the matchup against UNC.
Photo Gallery: Wake Forest rallies, defeats in-state rival North Carolina
Cameron Hildreth (6) dribbles quickly towards the basket.
Photo Gallery: Hildreth leads Wake Forest past Miami, 88-78
Bo Cummins (2) and Amoni Thomas (4) pose with the ACC Tournament Championship trophy.
Photo Gallery: Men’s Soccer wins ACC Championship
Cooper Flax (18) celebrates his second goal with Prince Amponsah (27).
Photo Gallery: First half dominance leads Men’s soccer in ACC Semifinal
More in Photo Galleries
Wake Forest Head Coach Dave Clawson adjusts his headset as the Deacons prepared for an offensive drive after a timeout.
Photo Gallery: Football drops important game to in-state rival UNC
Transfer forward Omaha Biliew (0) knocks down one of Wake Forest's six three pointers late in the first half.
Photo Gallery: Wake Forest wins late over Wolverines, 72-70
Wake Forest Men's Basketball Head Coach Steve Forbes reacts to a series of Demon Deacon turnovers.
Photo Gallery: Second half spark leads Men’s Basketball over NC A&T
Parker Friedrichsen (7) holds the ball up on the perimeter.
Photo Gallery: Men’s Basketball cruises to opening night win
Students pose for a photo at the beginning of the 4th quarter.
Photo Gallery: Virginia’s fourth-quarter comeback doomed Wake Forest
Cameron Hite (20) and Horatio Fields Jr. (5) block NC A&T defense to make an opening for Demond Claiborne (1) to obtain a touchdown.
Photo Gallery: Demon Deacons ace first test, defeat N.C. A&T 45-13
About the Contributor
Will Kunisaki
Will Kunisaki, Multimedia Director
Will Kunisaki is a sophomore from Baltimore, Md. majoring in political science and international affairs with minors in journalism and communications. On Wake Forest’s campus, Will is a member of the Wake Forest Catholic Community and Dow Jones Club. In his free time, Will enjoys going to the gym, watching sports and photography.