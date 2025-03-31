Nothing in moderation

Our worth isn’t defined by how much we can cram into a day, how many credit hours we can take, how many clubs we can join or how many people we can talk to. Wake Forest students don’t do anything halfway. This was clear during spring break as students ventured to their respective hometowns, beach vacations, or anywhere that promises an escape from school. Even though it was a “break,” Wake Forest students hit it with the same intensity that they dedicate to their academic and professional lives.

To do anything in moderation is simply not in the DNA of a Wake Forest student.

This was made clear to me upon returning to campus. I found that most of the people I talked to about their breaks fell into two categories. There were those who rested all of their break, only to berate themselves for not doing any of the productive things they had planned. Then, some went on an all-week bender, partying so hard that they returned even more exhausted than when they left. `

Are these two extremes typical of a college student’s spring break? Or do these categories reflect something deeper – perhaps a problem with Wake Forest’s “work hard, play hard” culture?

Story continues below advertisement

When first arriving at Wake Forest, I thought the term “work hard, play hard” was something every college student said about their lives. But since then, I’ve learned that no one quite embodies that phrase like Wake Forest students.

Though the two categories that I mentioned above — which I will term the resters and the parties — seem diametrically opposed at first, they both overlap in one crucial aspect: an inability to find balance.

For the resters, their time was spent “bed-rotting.” They lounged around even though they had long itineraries. Promises of lunches with friends, attending sports games, tapping into their creative sides, or even catching up on TV shows were all neglected from exhaustion.

Now, resting is not necessarily a bad thing. The whole point of spring break is to relax and unwind. However, it is the associated guilt that makes this group problematic. Rather than returning to break feeling pleasantly refreshed, they came back frustrated with themselves for not doing the activities they had promised to do with a week of free time.

On the other hand, the partiers took this opportunity to let loose, approaching raves and ragers with the same mentality they would use on a challenging assignment. Of course, partying and having fun isn’t a bad way to spend a break either. But once again, the sheer all-or-nothing mentality made it less about having a good time and more about pushing themselves to the limits. Between all-nighters, hangovers and constant travel, these people returned to campus even more drained than they left — only to face the pile of responsibilities and work they had left behind.

This extreme mindset isn’t simply a spring break problem either. It’s built into Wake Forest’s culture. Students strive to perform exceptionally in rigorous academics while balancing many extracurricular involvements, professional endeavors and social commitments.

To do something in moderation feels like a failure in an environment where giving your all is considered the bare minimum.

In fact, since coming to Wake Forest and involving myself in a myriad of classes and activities, I’ve found myself feeling guilty when I have a block of free time that I could have dedicated to work or clubs. For instance, right before spring break, I found myself with a chunk of free time in my Google calendar, and I couldn’t figure out what to do with myself. It was difficult to simply enjoy the moment of peace and freedom.

While this intense mindset at Wake Forest produces very accomplished students, is it mentally and physically sustainable?

The motto “work hard, play hard” isn’t a bad philosophy. It promotes ambition and even sounds like it should encourage a balance between professional and personal life. The snag comes in how we define the word “play.” Right now, we seem to define play as pushing ourselves to the extremes — either partying until we drop or resting with underlying guilt.

But what if we redefined what it means to “play hard?”

Instead of treating our free time like a class schedule where we need to fit five classes in one day, we could perhaps lower the intensity of our personal lives to balance our busy academic ones. We could allow ourselves to party when we feel like it, rest when we need it, and dedicate our remaining time to the activities that make us happy.

It may feel like a big shift in your mindset to make, but at the end of the day, it’s an important one that will bring you much more joy. Our worth isn’t defined by how much we can cram into a day, how many credit hours we can take, how many clubs we can join or how many people we can talk to.

An open spot on your Google calendar is not a bad thing. It is an opportunity to enjoy life and the freedom of college. Maybe a truly successful break isn’t one with nonstop activities planned, but instead, one where we allow ourselves to do the things that energize us, bring us joy and relax us at a sustainable pace.

If Wake Forest students appreciate moderation the way we appreciate extremes, maybe we could return from breaks feeling refreshed.