Money can’t buy me love

Before this semester, I did not realize how much of my senior spring would be spent quantifying my life, distilling my value as a future employee or graduate student into a single page of 11-point font.

College is so much more than a necessary prequel to corporate adulthood. The pressure within a school of high-achievers, like those at Wake Forest — to network, to purposefully choose a path and to excel — suggests the opposite. This shifts the focus of young adulthood from self-discovery to striving for success, no matter the price.

Gallup and Lumina Foundation released a report in 2024 on the state of higher education that found adults today have more of a desire to pursue a form of higher education than ever before. Career outcomes are the largest motivating factor.

It makes sense.

Success, but at what cost?

A study by the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity found that individuals holding bachelor’s degrees earn $32,112 more annually than high school graduates.

This gap in earnings widens in areas of study like engineering, computer science and economics, which boast higher returns on investment than the declining numbers of humanities majors.

The study’s findings suggest that it’s not enough to just go to college — students must strategically choose a major that ensures job security and a high entry-level salary to find financial bliss.

Money doesn’t just represent luxury and opulence. It can bring a sense of security and peace, ensuring the ability to weather unforeseen challenges of life that bring about a financial burden such as healthcare costs, home repairs and the rising cost of living.

A 2022 study published in the National Library of Medicine by Harvard Business School found that individuals with higher incomes had reduced intense stress, felt greater control over their lives and experienced high life satisfaction.

Students at Wake Forest, like the rest of the country, are in large part motivated by a lucrative career in their choices of what to study, how to spend their time and where to place priority during their four years in Winston-Salem.

At over $91,000 a year, the price tag of an education at Wake Forest sparks an additional pressure to capitalize on its prestige after graduating. Many students utilize the robust and engaged Office of Personnel and Career Development (OPCD) for career coaching and interviewing prep. The OPCD and admissions websites proudly state that 97% of Wake Forest graduates find a job or enter graduate school within six months after receiving their diploma.

Nothing is inherently wrong with rigorous academia or a competitive, high-performing student body. I’ve benefited greatly from the myriad of resources available to me through the OPCD and am regularly inspired by the achievements of my friends and peers.

However, the focus of these precious four years should encompass more than measurable achievement and professional development.

Education beyond the classroom

College is a precious blip in life to explore curiosities, engage intellectually, build relationships and develop a sense of self beyond high school.

The post-grad benefits of a college education go far beyond the maximization of future earning potential. A Gallup-Lumina study, “Education for What?”, identified connections between participants with postsecondary education and their civic participation, social capital and health and wellbeing.

College provides the opportunity to identify issues that matter to you, develop healthy habits and practice socializing with all kinds of people. The unique advantages of a small liberal arts university like Wake Forest shape the opportunities for personal growth. Intimate classes, incredible speakers and over 200 student organizations provide the chance for a fulfilling and diverse educational experience.

A culture of hypercompetition overshadows these avenues for joy. It isolates us. Extracurriculars and hobbies that do not shine on a resume or create an internship opportunity take the back burner — along with sleep, nutrition and other vital aspects of well-being.

National data from the Healthy Minds Study shows an alarming increase in college students’ mental health concerns over the last ten years. The prevalence of substance abuse is veiled by the “work hard, play hard” mentality. Though we are constantly in contact with one another through social media, global health company Cigna found that people today are lonelier than ever before. Members of Gen Z were the highest on the list.

In our hyper-connected yet increasingly isolated world, I hope in the frantic quest for success, we can remember the things that truly make life worth living — love, joy and friendship — cannot be bought. A college campus can be a respite from the rat race where unexpected bridges are built, perspectives are widened and curiosity is sparked.

But this requires intention — perhaps a deliberate resistance to the prescribed path that LinkedIn, social media and other outside pressures suggest is required to find the good life.

Following my graduation in May, I do not have an immediate return on investment waiting. I have not lined up a high-paying job or graduate school.

Though staring complete uncertainty in the face is terrifying, I will leave the Reynolda campus rich. Rich in friendship, in life experience and a sense of self-confidence I never imagined I would have.

My time at Wake Forest brought me relationships that buoyed me through my darkest moments. Studying abroad took me all around the world. Incredible classes changed my worldview, professors inspired me and my campus job gave me a sense of purpose.

College can be both beautiful and incredibly challenging. I hope in the frantic quest for success, we can remember the things that truly make life worth living — love, joy and friendship — cannot be bought.