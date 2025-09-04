Boy Scouts: An institution that should stay

The rusty trailer rattles down “Washboard Hill,” — what we call it because of its jagged slope. There’s no rope holding the kayaks strapped to its back in place, so they just sort of slide around until, inevitably, one falls off.

I get out of the truck, pick it up and place it back on, repeating this Sisyphean task until we painstakingly transport all of them across camp. As a result, I have no time for a lunch break. Instead, I have to teach loud, unruly kids how to row these same kayaks for their merit badge in only an hour.

I love my job at Boy Scout camp.

Even in the world of summer camps, it’s a unique experience. Most scout camps, including mine, are unfunded due to Scouting America’s financial troubles – most related to abuse lawsuits.

Story continues below advertisement

However, these camps also give so many kids a chance to embrace the outdoors in such a unique and hands-on way. Accordingly, we make do with what we have in abundance: the collective enthusiasm and passion of our staff.

I fear the younger generations may never know the joy of being a scout. More than ever, children are less active in religious or social groups, activities that lead to greater interpersonal skills and permanent friendships. Even within my camp, registration numbers have declined yearly since COVID-19, as kids become more distracted by technology.

Scouting as a whole may be gone soon, which is a shame.

To most, the organization seems antiquated. A semi-paramilitary, patriotic, gender-segregated club for kids is not an easy sell. But for me and so many others, being a scout has been one of the greatest experiences of my life, which is why pushing for the continuation of scouting is crucial.

Before becoming a scout, I lived a sedentary life. I was sheltered and hardly ever stepped outside. Through scouting, I began to learn the ways of the outdoors: camping, hiking, fishing–all things I had never done. More importantly, I learned the importance of being ready for any challenge.

“Be prepared” is the scout motto, after all, that’s quite a simple one. But I don’t think any two words could better describe the skills I developed.

Yes, I can survive in the wilderness, but I also learned practical skills, like how to administer first aid, rescue drowning victims and budget my money. More importantly, I am mentally prepared. I no longer shirk new experiences; rather, I undertake any challenge or task with the same adventurous attitude I would for a mountain trek. Now, whenever an opportunity presents itself to learn a new skill, I can go in confident because that expectation was set for me through scouting.

If I could, I would tell every young boy and girl to try scouting. After all the hard work, service, and skills required to gain Eagle Scout status, there was truly no better feeling of accomplishment.

Even today, I have a sticker on the back of my car that says “proud Eagle Scout,” and I’ll never remove it, for the skills I have learned will continue to help me for years to come.