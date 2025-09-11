Sign-ups and Inclusion: A New Group Fitness Policy

Last week, when my physics lab ended early, I checked the clock and realized I could make it to the gym just on time for the 4 p.m. BODYPUMP class. I did exactly that, rushing over to the gym and arriving at the group fitness studio five minutes before the class started to set up my equipment.

The Reynolds Gymnasium and Campus Recreation offer a wide variety of workout classes free to students. In the past, these classes had to be booked online, and depending on the class, would often fill up with regulars the moment the sign-up was released. This year, however, the policy has been changed to a first-come, first-served basis, with classes listed on the website schedule without the option to sign up in advance.

The new policy encourages all students to participate in group fitness classes and aims to remove some intimidation the sign-up process induces.

When a student walks by a studio and sees a group of students excitedly lined up for class, they are more likely to join the line than remember that they have to sign up 24 hours in advance for that same program. For many students, it’s nice to be able to know you can participate in group fitness more spontaneously.

However, for other students, the new policy has created even more anxiety related to the sign-up process. Every week, without fail, I exit the BODYPUMP class at 4:45 pm. By that time, there is always a line of at least 40 students, stretching from the group fitness studio to the rock wall, patiently waiting for the next class at 5 p.m.

Students have to race to get into the popular classes, and oftentimes will get cut off at the door when the class reaches its limit. This causes students to not only miss out on their workout but also waste 20 minutes of their time waiting in line. With the old policy, students could comfortably show up five minutes before the class to set up, knowing that they had secured a spot. Now, students attending these popular classes must arrive twenty minutes early to even stand a chance at getting a spot.

Group workouts are supposed to promote wellness and community, providing a space for students to move their bodies while interacting with their peers. While the new policy attempts to support inclusion and spontaneity for students, it is unrealistic to apply it to all workout classes. Inclusion is only effective when students aren’t competing for it.