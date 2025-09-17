On Hot Dogs

I recognize that being a Wake Forest football fan hasn’t always been the easiest. I grew up a fan with parents who deeply cared about the team — and who imparted that love onto me. One of the six songs I had downloaded on my iPod in elementary school was the Wake Forest fight song.

However, since becoming a student here, it has occasionally been hard to get excited about game day. For one, there is always homework I should be doing instead. Having a bad gut feeling about how a game might go is not always the most encouraging, especially when rallying a group. The games can be hot, sometimes we lose and sometimes they last eight hours because of rain delays.

So how do I convince my friends — who were not born into sports-loving families — to keep coming with me? How do I, after 21 years on the rollercoaster that is loving a college football team, still get excited just to go see what’s going to happen? What is the unshakable reason that I think you have to start going to the games?

To my Wake Forest community, I give you: the hot dogs at the football stadium.

The bun is fresh, the dog is perfectly cooked and it doesn’t even need toppings. They are literally two for $6.

These hot dogs act as a shining beacon for the Demon Deacons. Amidst all the unpredictability, high prices and stress of the world. They are consistently some of the best, most comforting foods I’ve ever had, while being so budget-friendly.

You have to try them.

I discovered them at the Kennesaw State game, and I feel like I have wasted the last three years of attending games not knowing about them. I really cannot let anyone else make a similar mistake.

So go to the next game. Show up early. Heck, get dressed up if you want. Stand near the marching band and dance to their stand tunes. Feel excited about experiencing the ebbs and flows of the game. Hope for a win.

Most importantly, get yourself a hot dog, and watch how your enthusiasm for showing up to cheer on the Demon Deacons increases exponentially.