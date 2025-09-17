It’s a love story

Once again, Taylor Swift has made national news. No, it’s not for producing “Reputation (Taylor’s Version).” Fortunately (or unfortunately) for all the Swifties out there, Mother is engaged, and we know what that means. Less songs about breakups and hating men, and more songs about being in love! The patriarchy wins again! All jokes aside, this engagement could cause many ripple effects, and we, as good-natured pop culture-consuming citizens, should be ready for them.

I want to go over the details of her engagement. If you didn’t know or if you were living under a rock for the past year, Swift is now engaged to “the guy on the Chiefs,” Travis Kelce. The two have been dating for over two years, and Kelce finally popped the question in the quaint and flower-filled backyard garden at his home in Missouri. It was private and sentimental, and family members of both sides have expressed their utmost approval and positive wishes.

In typical Swift fashion, her ring is estimated to be somewhere from 8 to 13 carats of glamour. Rumor has it that Kelce worked with Kindred Lubeck from Artifex Fine Jewelry to create this vintage-inspired ring.

Swift fans are ecstatic upon hearing the news of her engagement. It has given some of her fans a sense of hope that eventually their time will come, and they should not give up on finding love. Other fans have even taken this news to another level by throwing celebration parties with their friends to congratulate Swift.

Some fans, however, wonder whether her upcoming marriage will put a stop to any future tours or shows she had planned. While there has been no official confirmation yet, some insiders have predicted that she will tour again in 2027, following the debut of her most recent album, “The Life of a Showgirl.” All that to say, most people seem to be pretty pleased with Swift and Kelce’s recent developments.

But how will this impact the football season? As we know from last season, there were mixed reviews from NFL fans about how they felt towards Swift being on their screens. Some saw it as an opportunity to connect with girlfriends, wives or daughters over a shared interest and spend more time together. And for others? Well, let’s just say there was no family bonding going on.

It was more like male bonding over their mutual hatred of this global popstar being in a place where she doesn’t belong. It can only be expected that this engagement will spark more attention to the NFL and the Chiefs. Whether that attention will be positive or negative, only time will tell.

I don’t think that Swift being on the screens during NFL games warrants the backlash received from die-hard Chiefs fans. When you look at the amount of screen time she receives per game, it ranges from 12 seconds to 1 minute and 16 seconds. Paul Rudd, another famous actor and Chiefs fan, shows his support by attending many of the games. He gets put on the screen as well, so why are football fans not booing him?

If football fans can’t seem to endure two minutes at most of a famous female singer and songwriter on their screens, maybe the issue has more to do with their toxic masculinity and refusal to accept a woman in a male-dominated environment.

At least Swift can make light of the negative comments. As she stated on the New Heights podcast, “I think we all know that if there’s one thing that male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens… It’s more of me.” Swift has shown us time and time again that even though criticism can sting for a moment, she finds it pretty easy to “shake it off.”