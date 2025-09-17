Story continues below advertisement
Photo Gallery: Wake Forest squeezes by in 10-9 victory over Kennesaw State
September 17, 2025
Categories:
0
More to Discover
About the Contributors
Evan Harris, Multimedia Director
Evan is a sophomore Communication major with minors in studio art and journalism rom Greensboro, N.C. When he’s not in the office editing photos or writing, you may find him breaking records on Geoguessr or waiting in line at the omelet station in the Pit. You’ll never catch him without a camera on his person.
Piper Saunders, Photo Editor
Piper Saunders is a sophomore from Boone, N.C. majoring in religion with a journalism minor. On Wake Forest’s campus, she is a member of Reformed University Fellowship (RUF), Two Cities Church Student Leadership Team and Work-Study. In her free time, Piper enjoys hiking, going to concerts and exploring Winston-Salem coffee shops.