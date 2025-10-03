Jimmy Kimmel briefly joins Stephen Colbert among Late-Night Hosts ousted

First, it was Stephen Colbert. Now this past week Jimmy Kimmel briefly joined the list of late-night hosts who have either been canceled or suspended indefinitely.

The sudden disappearance of the two well-known hosts in late-night comedy has sparked debates about censorship, political pressure and the future of free speech in the media.

Earlier this summer, CBS announced that “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” would end in May 2026. Around the same time, the Federal Communications Commission approved an $8 billion merger between Paramount Global and Skydance Media.

While Colbert’s show still topped the ratings, reports suggested it was losing as much as $40 million a year. The announcement of the show’s cancellation came just days before the merger was finalized. According to CBS and its parent company, Paramount Global, the decision to cancel the show was “purely financial.”

But that explanation is certainly up for speculation.

Colbert has been a longtime vocal critic of the Trump administration. Earlier this year, he publicly condemned Paramount for settling a $16 million lawsuit brought by Donald Trump over a 60 Minutes interview with then Vice President Kamala Harris. In the lawsuit, the claims that Trump made were more or less baseless, and only lugged along due to a then-upcoming merger that the company needed government support on.

Meanwhile, ABC pulled “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” from the air “indefinitely” following comments Kimmel made about the death of conservative figure Charlie Kirk, but has now been reinstated.

In his monologue, Kimmel criticized the reaction of Trump supporters, making comments such as “The MAGA gang is desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them. They’re trying to score political points from it” and “This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend. This is how a 4-year-old mourns a goldfish, OK?”

Additionally, he commented on FBI official Kash Patel, saying he handled the investigation “like a kid who didn’t read the book, BSing his way through an oral report.”

FCC Chair Carr called Kimmel’s remarks “the sickest conduct possible,” and Nexstar Media, which syndicates the show, quickly announced it would be removed “for the foreseeable future.” The timing has audiences shocked, especially since Nexstar is currently seeking FCC approval for its $6.2 billion merger with Tegna. This context is conspicuously similar to the previous Paramount and government collaboration.

The pattern is difficult to ignore. Both CBS and ABC are navigating complex regulatory situations. Both Colbert and Kimmel have made highly critical comments about Donald Trump and his allies. And in both cases, FCC Chair Carr—a Trump appointee—has publicly condemned the shows before their suspension or cancellation.

Trump himself has long been vehemently opposed to late-night television, which he views as biased. In the past, he has called for broadcast licenses to be revoked for networks that

spread lies” or “attack conservatives.” Now, his administration appears to be applying unjust pressure not just through rhetoric, but through regulatory channels.

The backlash against Kimmel’s cancellation and suspension has been swift. Figures across politics and entertainment, including Barack Obama, Kamala Harris and David Letterman, have criticized the decisions as censorship and abuse of power. Obama called it a “dangerous level of canceled culture”.

Others, like actor Rob Schneider, say Kimmel’s comments crossed the line: “There was no attempt at humor in what he said. It was a lie. There’s a difference between free speech and hate speech.”

Monday, Sept. 22 — a week after Jimmy Kimmel was taken off the air, he has since returned . This comes after Disney, the owner of ABC, commented that they had some thoughtful conversations with Kimmel and reached a decision to bring the show back. However, it appears that Nexstar and Sinclair will not follow suit.

At the very least, this shows that Disney may have some backbone. By talking things over with Kimmel, acknowledging the up-and-coming boycotts circulating, and considering their public image, they seem to have recognized that the “indefinite suspension” was impulsive. Hopefully, this can set a precedent for other companies and institutions—especially universities—to stand up against Trump’s ongoing assault on American institutions.

The context and facts are all there: this is a case of political overreach. Networks are responding to public backlash and business pressures, while also yielding to the false authority that the Trump administration continues to assert.

The situations of Colbert and Kimmel are happening at a time when their networks are seeking FCC approval for billion-dollar deals. That overlap is too significant to ignore, and it raises serious concerns about free speech, media independence, and the politicization of regulatory agencies.

Ultimately, the late-night landscape is undergoing a shift. Whether through quiet coercion or, more likely, political pressure, the voices that once defined nightly satire are being silenced one by one — and that should raise an alarm.