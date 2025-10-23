"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Gen-Z is the “stay-at-home” generation

Gen-Z is staying in, but is that their choice?
Winston Fugate, Contributing Columnist
October 23, 2025
Categories:
According to a Gallup poll that surveyed young adults, 66% of people ages 18 to 34 believe that drinking is bad for one’s health. (Courtesy of The New York Times)

As I’m writing this on a Friday night, I’m surrounded by hall mates who have decided to “fade” the frats and stay in. We’re playing games like “Jackbox,” “Quiplash,” and “Werewolves” instead of dancing in basements to flashing lights. 

Within the last couple of years, we, Gen-Z, have been labeled the “stay-at-home generation.” We drink less than previous generations by about 10% and go out to bars and parties at a much lower rate than previous generations did.

While staying in has become perfectly normal to my generation, previous generations don’t seem to understand this trend. Our parents spent years nagging us not to go out, but now they worry that we don’t go out and explore enough.

The tales of my parents’ childhood follow the typical storyline of setting out in the morning, either gallivanting through the neighborhood unsupervised or being dropped off at the mall with some cash and a meeting location for pickup. This often turns into bemoaning how kids nowadays never get out of the house or have adventures with friends.

The funny thing is that these are the same people who have forced their kids to install apps like Life 360 and demand answers to who, what, when and where before we ever set out.

Jonathan Haidt, a social psychologist, attributes this to the idea that parents have less faith in their neighbors to look out for their kids than they used to. Additionally, we are now viewed with more distrust by society and immediate skepticism when we hang out in public places. The places where it is still socially acceptable for kids to gather have simply priced us out. No longer are movies, bowling lanes or arcades a weekly hangout spot, but a financial commitment that requires weeks of forewarning and budgeting for some.

As a result, we have grown comfortable with staying in and hanging out with friends, often virtually. Now, I would be remiss to not mention the effects of COVID-19 and how it forced us inside during some of our most formative years. However, we discovered that we could develop relationships and exert independence from our parents while still at home. Going out lost some of its development impetus.

Now, my hall mates and I are developing these relationships in our common room rather than in a frat basement. A perk of which is the ability to hear each other clearly and engage in longer, more meaningful conversations. 

Yes, we are the “stay-at-home generation.” It’s something that was forced upon us rather than chosen by us, but, as with everything, it has its perks and drawbacks. So, the next time you hear someone criticizing our generation’s propensity to stay in, ask yourself (and maybe them, if you’re willing to have that conversation): Is it really such a bad thing?

