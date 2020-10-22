Today at 10am, Wake Forest University has made the decision to change the campus operating level from Yellow to Orange. “This decision comes after thorough analysis of recent trends in positive COVID-19 cases in our community.”The school expects to see rising numbers for a few more days as they continue the expansion of contact tracing and quarantining. The school will re-evaluate in 10 days and decide wether or not to go back to Yellow and conclude the semester, or go to Red.This is a developing story.