As the pandemic continues to rage across Winston-Salem, the state of public health relies wholly on a public willing to follow guidelines and institutions willing to enforce them.Student Government (SG) president and senior Miles Middleton, bring up concerns about off-campus gatherings at places such as Campus Gas and Earl’s from many students. “[The conversations] were … about asking questions and clarifying whether or not we were actually doing something about it, and I think that prompted us to get involved,” Middleton said. This began a series of conversations between Middleton and Vice President for Campus Life Penny Rue. In the end, per Middleton, Rue’s office agreed to contact both Campus Gas and Earl’s regarding COVID-19 guidelines. According to Middleton, the Office of Campus Life confirmed that they have been in touch with Campus Gas, but did not make similar confirmations for Earl’s.“Continue to be smart, wear a mask and do the right thing,” Middleton said. As of Wednesday night, the university has 52 cases reported over the past 14 days, up from 32 cases on Tuesday afternoon. Read more from Olivia Field (’21).