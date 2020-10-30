The Old Gold & Black is conducting a poll among Wake Forest students ahead of the upcoming election. Completing this survey will help us gain a better understanding of students' views on four races in particular as well as overall voter participation among the student population. Thank you for participating!

Uncategorized
On Monday, Kamala Harris husband, Doug Emhoff, paid a visit to Winston-Salem to host a small rally at Campus Gas and get out the vote. Attendees were required to wear masks, maintain social distancing and were subject to COVID-19 screening questions and temperature checks. The event stood in sharp contrast to President Trump’s campaign rally just last month, which seemed to flout all COVID-19 guidelines. He began his 15-minute long speech assuring the crowd that the campaign is taking North Carolina very seriously, especially as the election grows nearer. He continued to talk about how he believes in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Trump’s policies, and the importance of voting. “Joe Biden: a man of deep conviction, a man of deep honor, deep integrity, a wealth of experience and leadership. My wife, Kamala Harris: daughter of immigrants who is literally living the American dream and showing millions of you what can be unburdened by what has been,” he said. “They’re people of family, they’re people of faith, they’re people of community, they’re people of conviction.” Photos by Elizabeth Maline/Old Gold & BlackClick the link in our bio to read the full story from Elizabeth Maline (’21).
Wake Forest Men’s Soccer defeats Duke
Amid the discussion surrounding the search for Wake Forest’s 14th president, the Editorial Board, and ultimately the entire university community, would be remiss to ignore the gravity of the choice.The Editorial Board believes that the largest and most comprehensive challenge to the university, aside from the pandemic, is addressing both its history with racial injustice and the current experience of Black students at Wake Forest. As a liberal arts school in the South, the university has a distinct opportunity to break barriers and hire a Black educator as our next president.Read more about about the Editorial Board’s recommendations for candidate qualities at the link in our bio.
As the pandemic continues to rage across Winston-Salem, the state of public health relies wholly on a public willing to follow guidelines and institutions willing to enforce them.Student Government (SG) president and senior Miles Middleton, bring up concerns about off-campus gatherings at places such as Campus Gas and Earl’s from many students. “[The conversations] were … about asking questions and clarifying whether or not we were actually doing something about it, and I think that prompted us to get involved,” Middleton said. This began a series of conversations between Middleton and Vice President for Campus Life Penny Rue. In the end, per Middleton, Rue’s office agreed to contact both Campus Gas and Earl’s regarding COVID-19 guidelines. According to Middleton, the Office of Campus Life confirmed that they have been in touch with Campus Gas, but did not make similar confirmations for Earl’s.“Continue to be smart, wear a mask and do the right thing,” Middleton said. As of Wednesday night, the university has 52 cases reported over the past 14 days, up from 32 cases on Tuesday afternoon. Read more from Olivia Field (’21).
After President Hatch first announced he will be retiring at the end of the academic year, the university has since released its plan to search for the next president. The search will be spearheaded by a 17-person committee composed of board of trustee members, alumni, parents, faculty and one student. Gerald Roach, the chair of the Board of Trustees, will also serve as the chair of the search committee.The larger university community can engage with this search process in multiple way–– through a short survey that any affiliated individual can fill out, a form to recommend a candidate, or in a Call to Conversation-style listening session for students, faculty, staff and alumni. Roach explained that the hiring process will be guided by community input, and there is no official timeline or deadline in place. In an interview with the Old Gold & Black last week, Hatch shared his advice to the next president of the university. “…I think you have to dream big and I’ve always said we’re radically traditional and radically innovative. You don’t want ten years from now Wake Forest to be the same…”Photo courtesy of Wake Forest University.Read more from Olivia Field (’21) at the link in our bio.
Today at 10am, Wake Forest University has made the decision to change the campus operating level from Yellow to Orange. “This decision comes after thorough analysis of recent trends in positive COVID-19 cases in our community.”The school expects to see rising numbers for a few more days as they continue the expansion of contact tracing and quarantining. The school will re-evaluate in 10 days and decide wether or not to go back to Yellow and conclude the semester, or go to Red.This is a developing story.
