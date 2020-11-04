The first flyer, which was put up in multiple rooms in the ZSR library on September 17th, posed the, “Tired of wearing that mask?” and included a QR code that leads to a website titled “Not From a http://Bat.com”–– referencing the debunked conspiracy theory that COVID-19 was created in a laboratory. Staff across campus were instructed to remove the flyers, as the university has continued to provide accurate updates to the community via official communication. “If we encounter and believe mis/disinformation about a disease — it can lead us to do things that endanger ourselves and others. So if we don’t want to wear a mask — and really who does? —and we hear something that says ‘masks are dangerous’ we are more likely to believe it even if the science says that masks are pretty effective at stopping the transmission of the virus,” Rosalind Tedford, the director for research and instruction in the ZSR Library said.Click the link in our bio to read more from Olivia Field (’21).