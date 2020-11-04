The professor who emailed Regen was reported for inappropriately kissing a student on the forehead and leaving inappropriate comments on a Facebook post she was tagged in. He claims in a piece he wrote defending himself on the SAVE website that this student falsely reported the incident as retaliation for him failing her. The insinuation that a young, impressionable woman would put herself through the Title IX reporting process based on a lie is slanderous at the very least, and incredibly destructive. Click the link in our bio to read more from Catherine Regen (’21).Photo Credits: Catherine Regen/Old Gold & Black.