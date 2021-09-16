Women’s soccer begins 2021 on a tear

The past month has been nothing short of spectacular for the Wake Forest women’s soccer team. On Thursday, they took down Coastal Carolina University at Spry stadium with an impressive 5-0 scoreline. Three days later, the Demon Deacons (7-0-0) beat the University of Maryland 2-0, also at home.

Wake Forest has not lost a game since they dropped an exhibition contest against the University of South Carolina on Aug. 12. Following that 0-2 loss, the Deacs defeated the University of Illinois Chicago, High Point University, Virginia Commonwealth University, Youngstown State University, Loyola University Maryland and Appalachian State, all before Thursday’s game. The team has not only defeated eight teams in the past month, but also has not given up a goal in any of those games.

Scoring started early during Thursday’s game against Coastal Carolina (2-3-1), as sophomore Sophie Faircloth curved a corner kick right into the back of the net in the fourth minute of the game. In the fifth minute, redshirt senior Sofia Rossi, assisted by senior Ryanne Brown, scored her third goal of the season.

The Deacs took a short break from scoring until graduate student Jenna Menta assisted senior Ashley Frank’s goal in the 31st minute. Menta tallied a second assist in the 68th minute, setting up sophomore Carrie McIntire’s goal, which was McIntire’s first of the season. Menta eventually scored a goal of her own, which was assisted by Frank, in the 71st minute.

To no one’s surprise, Wake Forest outshot Coastal Carolina 29-7 and had 11 shots on goal. Coastal Carolina mustered just one shot on goal.

Though the turnaround to Sunday’s game was short, the Deacs showed up strong against Maryland (4-2-2). The game was Wake Forest’s eighth consecutive shutout victory, marking the first time since 2016 the team has had an 8-0-0 record.

Scoring in the 21st minute, redshirt junior Lauren Tangney was the first to strike on Sunday. After over 65 scoreless minutes, Faircloth and sophomore Faith Adams assisted on a goal by Menta in the 87th minute.

Once again putting out an impressive performance, the Deacs outshot the Terps 18-9. The Wake Forest goalkeeper remained untested, as Maryland did not put a shot on goal all game.

One of just three teams in the nation who have yet to concede a goal this season, the Deacs have outscored their opponents by a total of 23 goals thus far.

Up next, Wake Forest will play their first ACC game of the season at home against the University of Virginia (7-1-0) on Sept. 17. The Deacs look to continue their historic unbeaten streak against the toughest opponent they’ve faced so far.

The matchup marks the first of 10 regular-season ACC games to come throughout this year’s campaign.