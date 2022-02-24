Wake Forest seniors join Teach for America

This year, as Wake Forest’s seniors start preparing for life after graduation, four students have decided to join Teach for America in its mission to change the education system from the inside.

Teach for America is a non-profit, national organization that recruits leaders to teach in low-income communities in order to give all children access to a good education. With a network of more than 60,000 teachers, it trains educators to work in public schools across the country.

These four students, Lillian Remler, Julia Gray Peters, Alexander DeNovio and Hannah Bullock have committed to teaching for at least two years with Teach for America starting in August.

Remler first heard about Teach for America through one of its representatives. Though she did not plan to go into teaching, Remler decided to apply after learning about their mission to end inequitable access to education.

In the fall, Remler will start teaching middle school English Language Arts at UP Academy Oliver in Lawrence, MA.

“I did not start at Wake Forest thinking I wanted to go into education, but I’ve found my time as a tutor and a ballet teacher’s assistant to be some of the most fulfilling aspects of my time here,” Remler said. “This led me to realize that becoming a teacher is something I am passionate about.”

On the other hand, DeNovio knew he wanted to teach after graduation, and he applied for the corps after hearing about Teach for America from alumni. He plans to go back to his hometown in Prince George’s County, MD, to teach either middle or high school biology.

“Like everyone who joins, I want to make a difference in the community and school that I’ll be working in. Hopefully my students will also learn a thing or two about biology,” DeNovio said.

Peters decided to join the corps after discovering Teach for America at the Wake Forest career fair. She is passionate about improving the U.S. education system and contributing to a more educated nation.

“As someone who experienced the public education system in a privileged setting, I know that equitable funding and ample resources can provide students with a wide breadth of knowledge and an eagerness to learn,” Peters said. “All students deserve an education that supports and prepares them for any life path they choose.”

Peters is currently interviewing with schools, and she hopes to work in the Boston area and teach secondary history or social studies.

Bullock heard about Teach for America through LinkedIn during her junior year and got involved in their work early. She accepted an offer in October and will be moving to Atlanta in May to train for her job teaching K-8 special education.

While she is teaching, she will also be working towards a Masters of Science in Education through an online Teach for America program with John Hopkins University. She is hoping to continue teaching after her two years in the corps.

“I believe that teachers play such a crucial role in student development and outcomes, which is why it is important for teachers with a desire to make an impact and a willingness to grow and learn as you go are put into classrooms with high needs,” Bullock said. “I hope to not only be a teacher to the students that I’ll teach, but an advocate and friend to these kids and their families.”