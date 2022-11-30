Unmasking the Demon Deacon: Caleb Strickler

The Demon Deacon is everywhere: football games, soccer games, Family Weekend, social media and every other type of Wake Forest event imaginable. I know we’ve all wondered at least once: who is the man behind the mask? Well, allow me to introduce you to the man who has been the Demon Deacon for three years: Caleb Strickler.

Strickler is a senior from Johnson City, Tennessee who is double majoring in biology and psychology. When he’s not practicing his Demon Deacon dance moves, Strickler is applying to medical schools and considering a career in public health. He has been involved with campus ministry and has participated in several research labs on campus, including one that studies limb regeneration using information gathered from working with axolotls. He has spent nearly the entirety of his time at Wake Forest as the Demon Deacon mascot, assuming the role at the second football game of his freshman year.

“I was looking for something to be a part of,” Strickler said when describing his first football game. “I wanted to be out on the sidelines.”

So, after realizing that he wanted to be more involved than he already was cheering from the bleachers, he spoke to a friend on the cheerleading team and made his way to tryouts.

“We hold tryouts…we put stuff out on Instagram, flyers and stuff like that,” Strickler said.

Strickler described the process. If you’re interested in becoming a mascot, you have to make sure you’re following the various social media accounts that make these announcements. Strickler shared how they created an Instagram account for the Demon Deacon during his sophomore year to spread spirit even with COVID-19 happening.

“We get a lot of DMs from students and people we take pictures with,” he said. “It’s super cool to see people send their pictures to us and see how much they care about taking a picture.”

Of course, there are many fun events for the Demon Deacon to attend, but Strickler has a few favorites.

“I really, really enjoy soccer games,” Strickler said. “We get to give every little kid a high five and take pictures with them.”

While he loves the energy and excitement of football games, he enjoys soccer games differently: he loves the way he can make more personal connections with Wake Forest fans.

“My first soccer game was really cool,” Strickler said. “There’s always a lot of people there and I have some signature things that I like to do — this heel click thing and I can do a cartwheel in the suit.”

Think of the size of the shoes: a cartwheel is impressive. But, what is it like being the Demon Deacon — being the face of the school?

“You represent the university as a whole. You get to be that guy that’s excited, really happy to be there and get everybody hyped up. But, you’re also the person that gets to make the day of some little kid that has never been to a Wake Forest game and may never get to go again,” said Strickler. “You’re sort of the embodiment of the university – the whole idea of Pro Humanitate.”

This responsibility comes with a variety of fun opportunities. Last year, Wake Forest football made it to the ACC Championship game: this was both an exciting time on Wake Forest’s campus and for fans all over. As the Demon Deacon, Strickler got to be in the center of it all.

“Getting to be a part of the ACC championship last year was really, really cool. I got to travel to Charlotte for four days and get to be a part of fan fest,” Strickler said. “I got to ride around on scooters downtown as the Deacon.”

He was involved in tons of photoshoots, greeted countless fans and watched everyone go to Charlotte to support the Demon Deacons at the big game.

“It was really cool to be on the field when Wake Forest scored the first touchdown,” Strickler said. “It was probably the largest gathering of Wake Forest fans ever.”

While you may have wondered who the Demon Deacon is, did you ever consider that he might know who you are? Strickler shared some stories of the harmless pranks he plays on fans.

“It’s fun to mess with people,” Strickler said. “I’ve got some ongoing relationships with people that obviously have no idea who I am, but I see them around campus and think ‘Oh! That’s the kid I steal the water bottle from every time I see him! Or there’s this one guy who was always taking notes at the soccer game so every time I see him I [mime writing with a pen] and he knows exactly what I’m talking about.”

Amongst all of the pranks and light-hearted fun that comes with being the mascot, Strickler has also been present at some more emotional events, including a wedding for two Wake Forest alumni.

“It’s super sweet to be a part of [the weddings] and how they want to have the mascot at their wedding,” Strickler said. “You get to be on the dance floor and take pictures. A Deacon that graduated a few years ago and trained me got married last year—his fiance asked us to come to the wedding as a surprise to him. I got to go to that, and see him again when he was getting married.”

With a few more wedding invitations coming up this fall, the impact that the Demon Deacon has on Wake Forest students and alumni is evident. People remember the Demon Deacon and love its presence; the mascot brings positive energy wherever it goes, and Caleb Strickler has been a core part of this energy for a long time.