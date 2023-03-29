Wente appoints new executive vice president

Jacqueline Travisano prioritizes collaborative, student-centered leadership — values she says she will bring to her new role as Wake Forest’s executive vice president and chief financial officer.

“I am honored and excited to join Wake Forest, and I am eager to work with the university’s leadership team to further enhance Wake Forest as a place where students, faculty and staff thrive,” Travisano said in a March 27 press release.

Beginning her new role in July 2023, Travisano will supervise financial operations and numerous departments, including human resources, information systems, facilities and campus services; real estate and hospitality and auxiliary services. She will work alongside President Susan Wente to maximize strategic planning and resource allocation.

“Dr. Travisano brings deep higher education expertise to the EVP role and has been widely recognized for her ability to effectively manage complex organizations,” Wente said in the press release. “We are thrilled to welcome her to Wake Forest University and look forward to the leadership, strategic vision and commitment to excellence she will bring to the community.”

For more than 30 years, Travisano has worked with universities such as Nova Southeastern University and the University of Miami to maximize their financial operations. Having assisted these institutions during crises such as COVID-19 and Hurricane Irma, Travisano worked to increase student retention rates, admission standards and housing facilities.

She has won numerous awards during her career for her efforts to achieve diversity and equity — including the National Diversity Council’s Glass Ceiling Award. In 2019, Travisano was recognized as one of Florida’s Most Powerful and Influential Women.

This is a developing story, and the Old Gold & Black will work to update this piece with more specific comments and information as they become available.